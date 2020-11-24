Stocks in the news | Motherson Sumi, Reliance Infra, Ujjivan Financial, Coal India, Wockhardt

Ingersoll-Rand India, Opto Circuits, Remi Sales & Engineering, Exide Industries, HFCL, Action Construction Equipment, Adhunik Industries, Matrimony.Com, PVR are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Coal India | 4 trade unions serve notice for strike on November 26. Company to increase non-coking coal price by Rs 10 per tonne effective December 1. Reliance Industries | Company’s subsidiary Jio Platforms received the subscription amount of Rs 33,737 crore from Google International LLC for 7.73 percent stake. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Ingersoll-Rand India | Ingersoll-Rand Inc proposed to sell up to 14,25,798 equity shares in Ingersoll-Rand (India) via offer for sale on November 24-25. Opto Circuits | Company reported loss of Rs 4.67 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 1,270.8 crore, revenue fell to Rs 17.5 crore from Rs 39.5 crore YoY. Remi Sales & Engineering | Board meeting is scheduled on November 26 to consider voluntary delisting of equity shares. Jubilant Industries | Company executed an “Agreement to Sell” for transfer of portable liquor licence of the company for manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor. Consequent to the transfer of the licence, the company shall no longer be manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor. Exide Industries | Company further invested Rs 33.17 crore in its subsidiary (joint venture company) Exide Leclanche Energy and increased its shareholding to 80.15 percent. (Image: Exide Industries) HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired 5 lakh equity shares in company via open market transaction. (Image: hfcl.com) Wockhardt | Promoter entity Themisto Trustee Company Pvt Ltd released pledge on 14 lakh equity shares. (Image: Reuters) Vikas EcoTech | Globe Capital Market received 2.86 percent stake in company via off market transaction in margin account, increasing stake to 6.07 percent. (Image: vikasecotech.com) Action Construction Equipment | Promoter Vijay Agarwal increased stake in company to 37.46 percent from 37.43 percent. (Image: ace-cranes.com) Adhunik Industries | Vedanta Resources Private Limited sold 2,79,481 equity shares in company at Rs 15.31 per share on the NSE. (Image: adhunikindustries.com) Matrimony.Com | SBI Mutual Fund acquired 7,44,279 equity shares in company at Rs 643.9 per share on the NSE. However, CMDB II sold 9 lakh equity shares at Rs 644 per share. (Image: Wikimedia) PVR | Gemasia bought 4.25 lakh equity shares at Rs 1,265.67 per share on the NSE. Reliance Infrastructure | Axis Trustee Services Limited sold 28,62,798 equity shares in company at Rs 20.59 per share on the NSE. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which published moneycontrol.com) (Image: rinfra.com) Ujjivan Financial Services | Alena Private Limited sold 14,74,453 equity shares in company at Rs 292.67 per share on the NSE. Veto Switchgear Cable | Maven India Fund sold 2,51,831 equity shares in company at Rs 71.2 per share on the NSE. (Image: vetoswitchgears.com) AAVAS Financiers | AU Small Finance Bank sold 35 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 1,515.16 per share on the BSE. However, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought 9 lakh shares in company at Rs 1,515 per share and SBI Life Insurance Company 6.6 lakh equity shares at same price. (Image: aavas.in) Pharma stocks in focus | British drugmaker AstraZeneca on November 23 said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by the University of Oxford has shown an average efficacy of 70 percent. The potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus maybe around 90 percent effective, the company said citing interim analysis of results from late-stage clinical trials. "No serious safety events related to the vaccine have been confirmed," AstraZeneca said in a statement. The announcement comes shortly after Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna said their experimental vaccines against COVID-19 had shown around 95 percent efficacy. Motherson Sumi | Company is pursuing multiple buyout deals, some of which will be made public in the final quarter of the year, top company officials said. The buyouts are a part of the company’s vision of tripling revenues by FY25 to $36 billion from $12 billion under the Vision 2025 plan. First Published on Nov 24, 2020 07:29 am