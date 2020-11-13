Stocks in the news | Just Dial, Reliance Industries, HUDCO, Indiabulls Real Estate

Mahanagar Gas, Eicher Motors, Sun TV Network, Grasim Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Results today | ONGC, Tata Steel, Apex Frozen Foods, Equitas Holdings, Eveready Industries, Future Retail, General Insurance Corporation of India, Graphite India, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indiabulls Real Estate, IVRCL, MMTC, NLC India, Prabhat Dairy, Repco Home Finance, Sadbhav Engineering, Satin Creditcare Network, Spandana Sphoorty Financial and Sunteck Realty are among 504 companies Mahanagar Gas | Company reported lower profit at Rs 144.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 270.6 crore, revenue fell to Rs 549 crore from Rs 861.5 crore YoY. (Image: mahanagargas.com) Eicher Motors | Company reported lower profit at Rs 343.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 572.7 crore, revenue declined to Rs 2,133.6 crore from Rs 2,192.5 crore YoY. Sun TV Network | Company reported lower profit at Rs 335.1 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 368.7 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 768.7 crore from Rs 803.9 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia) Grasim Industries | Company reported lower standalone profit at Rs 360.2 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 526.5 crore, revenue declined to Rs 3,438.2 crore from Rs 4,795.1 crore YoY. Board approved sale of fertiliser operations to Indorama for Rs 2,650 crore. HUDCO | Company reported lower profit at Rs 457.2 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 725.8 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 1,833.6 crore from Rs 2,035.7 crore YoY. (Image: hudco.org) Indiabulls Real Estate | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises acquired 50 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 57.73 per share on the NSE. However, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte – ODI sold 75,80,281 shares at Rs 57.16 per share. Just Dial | Promoter Venkatachalam Sthanu Subramani bought 3,12,869 equity shares in the company at Rs 608.87 per share on the NSE. (Image: Twitter) Reliance Industries | Company will make a capital contribution of up to $50 million in Breakthrough Energy Ventures II LP. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.) (Image: Reuters) Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Company launched Succinylcholine chloride injection in the US market. (Image: drreddys.com) Generic Engineering Construction and Projects | Company has received order worth Rs 57 crore from Ctrls India Pvt Ltd. (Image: gecpl.com) Biocon | Company gets US FDA nod for eczema drug Tacrolimus Sun Pharma | Taro gets US FDA nod for pneumonia drug, Clindamycin Phosphate Fortis Healthcare | Company’s consolidated net profit in Q2FY21 declined 87.52 percent to Rs 15.47 crore from Rs 124.04 crore, YoY. Consolidated revenue from the operations stood at Rs 994.70 crore versus Rs 1,212.17 crore, YoY. Hospital business revenues were at Rs 746.3 crore as against Rs 972.3 crore earlier. First Published on Nov 13, 2020 07:24 am