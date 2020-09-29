Stocks in the news | JSW Steel, Infosys, Max Health, Ajanta Pharma, Hexaware Tech, Shalby, HFCL

India Grid Trust, Dr Lalchandani Labs, Opto Circuits, UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Ashapura Minechem, Max Financial Services, Welspun Corp, Max Healthcare are also among the stocks in focus today.
India Grid Trust | Company completed acquisition of 74 percent in Jhajjar KT Transco (JKTPL) from Kalpataru Power Transmission and Techno Electric & Engineering Company. (Image: indigrid.co.in)
Anuh Pharma | Company received approval from WHO - Geneva Prequalification for Pyrimethamine API which is used as Anti - Malarial Durgs. (Image: anuhpharma.com)
Hexaware Technologies | HDFC Asset Management Company offloaded entire 5.02 percent stake in the company. (Image: nexaware.com)
Shalby | Board approved to reduce promoters' shareholding in the company to 75 percent from 79.45 percent.
Infosys | Subsidiary EdgeVerve Systems signed a partnership with Minit, a leader in process mining, to help its clients accelerate process excellence.
Dr Lalchandani Labs | Company to further expand current testing capacities with installation of additional high throughput machine, automatic systems, hiring of additional manpower and increased working hours to 24*7.
DE Nora India | Company resumed normal manufacturing operations and registered office.
Opto Circuits | Promoter Jayesh Chandrakant Patel offloaded 85,150 shares in company (representing 0.03 percent of total paid up equity) via open market.
UTI AMC | IPO to open on September 29 and close on October 1 with a price band of Rs 552-554 per share. (Image: Twitter)
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | IPO to open on September 29 and close on October 1 with a price band of Rs 135-145 per share.
Likhitha Infra | IPO to open on September 29 and close on October 1 with a price band at Rs 117-120 per share.
Ashapura Minechem | Promoter entity Ashapura Industrial Finance 28,632 equity shares in company in open market. (Image: ashapura.com)
JSW Steel | Promoter entity JSW Techno Projects Management created a pledge on 10.7 lakh shares. (Image: jsw.in)
Ajanta Pharma | Promoter Aayush M Agrawal, Trustee Agrawal Trust created a pledge on 80,000 shares. (Image: Twitter)
Refex Industries | Company considered the proposal to invest in the units of RKG FUND - I. (Image: refex.co.in)
Raunaq EPC International | Himanshu Goyal, Senior Officer - F & A and (CFO) of the company has resigned and will hold the office of Senior Officer - F & A and (CFO) of Xlerate Driveline India (XDIL).
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired 17 lakh (0.13 percent) equity shares of HFCL from open market. (Image: hfcl.com)
Max Financial Services | Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 17 lakh shares in company at Rs 600.06 per share on the NSE. Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 43,33,000 shares in company at Rs 600.7 per share on the BSE.
Rushil Decor | Khushru sold 43,508 rights entitlement shares in company at Rs 24.12 per share, Anand Rathi Global Finance 26,030 shares at Rs 20.05 per share, Aspire Emerging Fund 56,998 shares at Rs 16.41 per share, Leman Diversified Fund sold 39,311 shares in company at Rs 21.93 per share and Davos International Fund 75,166 shares at Rs 21.95 per share on the NSE. (Image: rushil.com)
Take Solutions | Subhasri Sriram bought 15 lakh shares in company at Rs 47.2 per share, Intelent Data Sciences 25 lakh shares at Rs 45 per share, RKP Investments & Consultancy 27,47,194 shares at Rs 45 per share and C Mahesh 10 lakh shares at Rs 46.35 per share on the NSE. However, Envestor Ventures sold 25 lakh shares in company at Rs 46.86 per share and 52,47,194 shares at Rs 45 per share on the NSE. (Image: takesolutions.com)
Ujaas Energy | SVA Family Welfare Trust sold 50 lakh shares in company at Rs 3.55 per share on the NSE. (Image: ujaas.com)
Vikas Multicorp | Alintosch Pharmaceuticals acquired 1.16 crore shares in company at Rs 8.55 per share on the NSE. (Image: vikasmulticorp.com)
Welspun Corp | Welspun Group Master Trust bought 15,46,402 shares in company at Rs 107.24 per share on the NSE. (Image: welspuncorp.com)
Max Healthcare Institute | Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 1,67,12,104 shares in company at Rs 108.88 per share on the BSE, while Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired 1,14,00,000 shares in company at Rs 108.75 per share.
Yash Pakka | Aegis Investment Fund acquired 2 lakh shares in company at Rs 56.9 per share on the BSE. (Image: yashpakka.com)
