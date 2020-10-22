Stocks in the news | Indian Energy Exchange, KPIT Technologies, DLF, Federal Bank, Emami, GMM Pfaudler, HFCL

Greenply Industries, Repco Home Finance, Marico, Tejas Networks, National Peroxide, HFCL, Bliss GVS Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, KPI Global Infrastructure, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Results today | Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Infratel, HDFC Asset Management Company, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Hexaware Technologies, Indian Bank, Biocon, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, 3i Infotech, Automobile Corporation of Goa, Allsec Technologies, Asahi Songwon Colors, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Coforge, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Gokaldas Exports, L&T Finance Holdings, MIC Electronics, Mphasis, Pricol, Music Broadcast, Reliance Power, Sterlite Technologies, Subros, Tube Investments of India, and UCO Bank. Greenply Industries | Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 24 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 75 per share. However, Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC offloaded 36,39,875 shares in the company at Rs 75.03 per share on the NSE. (Image: greenply.com) Repco Home Finance | DSP Blackrock Core Fund sold 3,51,463 shares in the company at Rs 197.38 per share on the NSE. (Image: Justdial) Marico | LIC increased stake in the company to 4.8 percent in the September quarter, from 3.66 percent in June quarter. Tejas Networks | Company reported profit at Rs 4.53 crore in Q2FY21 against loss Rs 4.38 crore, revenue increased to Rs 110 crore from Rs 87.42 crore YoY. (Image: tejasnetworks.com) National Peroxide | Company reported profit at Rs 22.33 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 5.78 crore, revenue rose to Rs 53.88 crore from Rs 54.78 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired further 10 lakh shares in company via open market transactions. (Image: hfcl.com) Bliss GVS Pharma | Company reported profit at Rs 21.61 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 30.86 crore, revenue fell to Rs 151.5 crore from Rs 210 crore YoY. Bajaj Finserv | Company reported profit at Rs 986 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 1,204 crore, revenue rose to Rs 15,052 crore from Rs 14,224 crore YoY. Chennai Petroleum Corporation | Company reported profit at Rs 291.80 crore in Q2FY21 against loss Rs 213.64 crore, revenue fell to Rs 9,732.90 crore from Rs 12,191.97 crore YoY. (Image: cpcl.co.in) Indian Energy Exchange | Company approved further investment of Rs 47,62,50,000 in subsidiary Indian Gas Exchange. (Image: iexindia.com) Bansal Roofing Products | Company acquired industrial land at Pratapnagar, Savli, Vadodara. (Image: bansalroofing.com) Asian Energy Services (formerly Asian Oilfield Services) | Company received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Oil India for 'Hiring services for 2D and 3D seismic data in Tripura valued at approximately Rs 40.26 crore. KPIT Technologies | Company reported profit at Rs 27.15 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 24.22 crore, revenue fell to Rs 485.5 crore from Rs 492.7 crore QoQ. (Image: kpit.com) DLF | Company inked an anchor deal with Standard Chartered GBS for upcoming project DLF Downtown, Taramani, Chennai. (Image: Reuters) Federal Bank | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and FPIs reduced stake to 2.71 percent and 24.64 percent in the September quarter from 3.18 percent and 30.95 percent in June quarter respectively. (Image: PTI) Emami | Promoter entity Raviraj Viniyog Pvt Ltd released pledge on 11 lakh equity shares. GMM Pfaudler | Company reported profit at Rs 26.85 crore in Q2FY21 against 20.8 crore, revenue rose to Rs 186.2 crore from Rs 153 crore YoY. (Image: gmmpfaudler.com) KPI Global Infrastructure | Company signed new long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with China Steel Corporation India Private Limited, Dahej for sale of 1.50 MW solar power for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer (IPP) business vertical. (Image: kpiglobal.kpgroup.co) JK Tyre | Consolidated net profit went down 38.2 petrcent at Rs 105 crore against Rs 170 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 5.6 percent at Rs 2,274.8 crore against Rs 2,155 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA gained 19.8 percent at Rs 355.04 crore against Rs 296.4 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 15.6 percent against 13.8 percent (YoY). Embassy REIT | Company to acquire property maintenance business at Embassy Manyata and Embassy TechZone from Embassy Group for Rs 474 crore. Acquisition cost to be funded via coupon bearing debt at REIT level. Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Company has restructured its organisation in line with its ZEE 4.0 strategy. Under the new plan, Punit Misra will take over as President - Content & International Markets. The company has formed an integrated content team, which will be responsible of creating and serving content to its viewers across linear and digital platforms. Videocon Industries | The Dhoot family has offered to pay Rs 30,000 crore to lenders to settle their outstanding loans and pull out 13 Videocon group companies from the insolvency proceedings. A proposal for paying the amount has been forwarded to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the Videocon Industries, Venugopal Dhoot told PTI. First Published on Oct 22, 2020 07:48 am