Stocks in the news | BHEL, Canara Bank, JSW Energy, M&M, Tata Motors, Eros International

Goa Carbon, BGR Energy Systems, UPL, Heritage Foods, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Sobha, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics and Deepak Fertilisers are also among the stocks in focus today.
BHEL | Company reported loss at Rs 893.1 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 218.9 crore, revenue fell to Rs 1,990.9 crore versus Rs 4,532.5 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Goa Carbon | Company resumed operations at Paradeep unit. (Image: Moneycontrol)
BGR Energy Systems | Company reported loss at Rs 74.42 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 12.49 crore, revenue fell to Rs 127.47 crore versus Rs 631.98 crore YoY. (Image: Justdial)
UPL | LIC raised stake in company to 7.07 percent from 5.06 percent earlier. (Image: upl-ltd.com)
Heritage Foods | Board approved to sell total 1,78,47,420 equity shares of Future Retail and 8,92,371 equity shares of Praxis Homer Retail Limited held by the company, in one or more tranches. (Image: heritagefoods.in)
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | Company reported loss at Rs 93.89 crore against profit at Rs 105.3 crore, revenue declined to Rs 852.4 crore versus Rs 2,372 crore YoY. (Image: jindalstainless.com)
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes | Company received a domestic order of Rs 90 crore for supply of coated CS pipes for oil & gas sector to be completed between December, 2020 to April, 2021. (Image: ratnamani.com)
Eros International | Company reported loss at Rs 28.49 crore in Q1FY21 against profit at Rs 27.05 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 41.68 crore from Rs 183.52 crore YoY. (Image: erosplc.com)
Amber Enterprises | Vittoria Fund - OC LP bought 1,62,171 equity shares in company at Rs 1,835.03 per share, Oxbow Master Fund 4,18,075 shares in company at Rs 1,835.03 per share, Newport Asia Partners Fund LP 1,73,979 shares at Rs 1,839.48 per share and Newport Asia Institutional Fund LP 2,21,857 shares in company at Rs 1,839.48 per share. However, Ascent Investment Holdings Pte sold 9,86,646 shares in company at Rs 1,837.78 per share, Ascent Investment Holdings Pte 23,02,173 shares at Rs 1,835.14 per share, Kartar Singh 2,75,000 shares at Rs 1,841.33 per share on the NSE. (Image: ambergroupindia.com)
Jiya Eco-Products | Yogeshkumar C Patel sold 2,28,964 shares in company at Rs 8.89 per share on the NSE. (Image: jiyaeco.com)
Suumaya Lifestyle | Gretex Share Broking sold 2 lakh shares in company at Rs 31 per share on the NSE. (Image: suumayalifestyle.com)
Max Healthcare Institute | Analjit Singh sold 58,18,021 shares in company at Rs 110.70 per share on the BSE, Max Ventures Investment Holdings 4,07,50,158 shares at Rs 110.70 per share. However, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund bought 77,00,000 shares at Rs 110.70 per share and Smallcap World Fund Inc 2,37,77,803 shares at Rs 110.70 per share.
Parsvnath Developers | Company posted loss at Rs 98.50 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 91.17 crore, revenue plunged to Rs 23.3 crore from Rs 43.2 crore YoY. (Image: parsvnath.com)
Premier Explosives | Company reported loss at Rs 2.4 crore in Q1FY21 against profit at Rs 0.68 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 23.07 crore from Rs 52.86 crore YoY. (Image: pelgel.com)
IRCTC | Company posted loss at Rs 24.6 crore in Q1FY21 against profit at Rs 72.3 crore, revenue fell to Rs 131.3 crore from Rs 459.2 crore YoY.
Adani Enterprises | Company's step down subsidiary Adani Land Defence Systems and Technologies acquired 51 percent stake in PLR Systems from Fouraces Systems India. (Image: Reuters)
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar | CARE reaffirmed company's long term credit rating to B+ and revised outlook to Positive from Stable.
Sobha | Promoter Ravi PNC Menon & PACs acquired 5,250 shares on September 9 and 11,822 shares on September 10 of the company. (Image: sobha.com)
Canara Bank | Bank alloted Basel III compliant additional Tier I bonds of Rs 1,012 crore. (Image: PTI)
NCL Industries | Divya Penumacha, part of promoter group, raised stake in company to 0.82 percent from 0.77 percent earlier. (Image: nclind.com)
Jindal Steel & Power | Promoter entity OPJ Trading Pvt Ltd released 10 lakh pledged shares. (Image: jindalsteelpower.com)
JSW Energy | CARE revised its long-term rating on subsidiaries of the company to 'A+/Stable' from 'AA-/Credit Watch with Negative implications'. (Image: jsw.in)
Mahindra and Mahindra | Share Purchase Agreement entered into for sale of 93,15,000 equity shares of Neo Solren (NSPL) held by Mahindra Renewables (MRPL) a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of M&M to CLP India stands terminated.
Mercury Metals | Board of directors of the company on September 19 will consider the right issue of shares.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam | Company reported loss at Rs 0.92 crore in Q1FY21 against profit at Rs 22.99 crore, revenue fell to Rs 113.5 crore from Rs 132.1 crore YoY. (Image: midhani-india.in)
Tata Motors | Jaguar Land Rover retail sales totaled 36,421 in July and 28,887 vehicles in the seasonally lower month of August 2020. (Image: Reuters)
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics | Company reported loss at Rs 9.9 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 3.1 crore, revenue declined to Rs 110.7 crore from Rs 142.3 crore YoY.
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation | Board approved Rights issue price at Rs 133 per share and rights entitlement ratio of three fully paid-up equity shares for every 20 fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible equity shareholders. (Image: dfpcl.com)
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries | Company reported loss at Rs 14.17 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 16.48 crore, revenue rose to Rs 112 crore from Rs 92.3 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 06:59 am