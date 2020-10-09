Stocks in the news | Adani Green, TCS, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, JK Cement, SBI, Bajaj Auto, DLF, Godrej Properties, HPCL

Rate-sensitive stocks in focus: Rate-sensitive stocks including names like Maruti, Tata Motors, DLF, Godrej Properties, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank will be in focus as the MPC, which is the rate-setting panel of the Reserve Bank of India is set to announce its decision on October 9 after a three-day meet. Most economists expect that the MPC outcome tomorrow will be a status-quo on rates and continuation of the ‘accommodative’ stance.