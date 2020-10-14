Stocks in the news | Wipro, TVS Motor, HFCL, Lupin, Infosys, NTPC, PNB Gilts, Karnataka Bank

Infosys | Company is expected to report around 4 percent growth in dollar revenue for the quarter-ended September 30, while constant currency topline growth could be more than 2.5 percent. Key things to watch out for would be full year guidance, demand trends across verticals, update on deal wins, M&A strategy, pricing pressure and cost take outs, commentary on normalisation of decision-making cycle and deal pipeline, and opportunity in terms of higher outsourcing activities by clients and progress on vendor consolidation decisions.