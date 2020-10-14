Stocks in the news | Wipro, TVS Motor, HFCL, Lupin, Infosys, NTPC, PNB Gilts, Karnataka Bank

SRF, Sulabh Engineers & Services, CSL Finance, PH Trading, AAA Technologies, Gayatri Projects, Gujarat State Petronet, Shish Industries, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Wipro | The company reported dollar revenue growth of 3.7 percent at $1,992.4 million against $1,921.6 million QoQ, expects dollar revenue growth at 1.5-3.5 percent in Q3. SRF | The QIP committee of the company is scheduled to be held on October 16 to determine the issue price. Sulabh Engineers & Services | Vimal Kumar Sharma ceased to be appointed as the Managing Director of the company at the Annual General Meeting. PNB Gilts | CRISIL re-affirmed its credit rating of 'A1+' as assigned to Rs 1,000 crore Commercial Paper programme. Karnataka Bank | Bank reported profit at Rs 119.44 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 105.91 crore, net interest income increased to Rs 575 crore from Rs 498.7 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) CSL Finance | Board approved the issuance of NCDs aggregating to Rs 10 crore on private placement basis. (Image: cslfinance.in) Infosys | Company is expected to report around 4 percent growth in dollar revenue for the quarter-ended September 30, while constant currency topline growth could be more than 2.5 percent. Key things to watch out for would be full year guidance, demand trends across verticals, update on deal wins, M&A strategy, pricing pressure and cost take outs, commentary on normalisation of decision-making cycle and deal pipeline, and opportunity in terms of higher outsourcing activities by clients and progress on vendor consolidation decisions. TVS Motor Company | LIC increased stake in the company to 4.87 percent in the September quarter, from 3.18 percent in June quarter. (Image: tvsmotor.com) PH Trading | Company has completed the sale of its 100 percent stake in Dhyaneshwar Traders. AAA Technologies | Miker Financial Consultants acquired 2,16,000 shares in company at Rs 43.39 per share on the NSE. Gayatri Projects | Satpal Khattar bought 10 lakh shares in company at Rs 17.25 per share on the NSE. However, GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund sold 15,74,898 shares and Grantham AC GMO Emerging Market Fund 38,17,578 shares at Rs 17.28 per share on the NSE, and Grantham AC GMO Emerging Market Fund sold 13,88,210 shares at Rs 17.30 per share on the BSE. (Image: gayatri.co.in) Gujarat State Petronet | CARE reaffirmed AA+ rating for company's long term bank facilities, with stable outlook. HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired 15 lakh equity shares of company. (Image: hfcl.com) Lupin | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased stake in company to 1.53 percent in September quarter, from 1.47 percent in June quarter; LIC also raised stake to 3.71 percent from 2.7 percent and MFs to 12.58 percent from 11.94 percent. (Image: Reuters) Shish Industries | Company, on October 19, to recommend issuance of bonus shares. (Image: shishindustries.com) Punjab & Sind Bank | Bank has declared three NPA accounts worth Rs 133.46 crore as fraud and has already provided 100 percent as per the prescribed prudential norms. Wockhardt | Company’s board has approved the redemption of certain preference shares before its due date. Future Enterprises | Company has defaulted on payment of interest on NCDs worth Rs 15.14 crore which was due on October 12. NTPC | Company will raise Rs 4,000 crore via the issue of NCDs. First Published on Oct 14, 2020 07:49 am