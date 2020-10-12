172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|stocks-in-the-news-wipro-indiabulls-housing-finance-emami-majesco-parag-milk-foods-rites-5950161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 07:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news | Wipro, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Emami, Majesco, Parag Milk Foods, RITES

UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Eveready Industries India, Liberty Shoes, GNA Axles, JK Paper, SAT Industries, Glenmark Pharma, Sandhar Technologies, Gati, Sun TV Network, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), Pervasive Commodities, Great Eastern Shipping, Rossari Biotech, Bhartiya International, Premier Explosives, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals, Welspun Corp, Jubilant Life Sciences, Ahluwalia Contracts India, Magma Fincorp, are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

UTI AMC | Company to list its equity shares on October 12 after fixing issue price of Rs 554 per share.

UTI AMC | Company to list its equity shares on October 12 after fixing issue price of Rs 554 per share.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | State-owned defence company to debut on bourses on October 12. The issue price is fixed at Rs 145 per share.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | State-owned defence company to debut on bourses on October 12. The issue price is fixed at Rs 145 per share.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | Company raised Rs 441 crore by selling part of its stake in OakNorth Bank Ltd

Indiabulls Housing Finance | Company raised Rs 441 crore by selling part of its stake in OakNorth Bank Ltd

Emami | Promoters reduced pledged shares to 46.50 percent of their total shareholding in September from 90.48 percent in June quarter.

Emami | Promoters reduced pledged shares to 46.50 percent of their total shareholding in September from 90.48 percent in June quarter.

Eveready Industries India | 7.2 lakh shares held by company invoked from pledge by Vistara ITCL India. (Image: evereadyindia.com)

Eveready Industries India | 7.2 lakh shares held by company invoked from pledge by Vistara ITCL India. (Image: evereadyindia.com)

Liberty Shoes | CARE downgraded credit rating on short term bank facilities to A2 from A2+ earlier.

Liberty Shoes | CARE downgraded credit rating on short term bank facilities to A2 from A2+ earlier.

GNA Axles | Promoter Jasvinder Singh created pledge on company's 3 lakh shares.

GNA Axles | Promoter Jasvinder Singh created pledge on company's 3 lakh shares.

JK Paper | CRISIL reaffirmed long term credit rating for company's bank loan facilities at AA-/Stable. (Image: jkpaper.com)

JK Paper | CRISIL reaffirmed long term credit rating for company's bank loan facilities at AA-/Stable. (Image: jkpaper.com)

SAT Industries | Company increased stake in Fibcorp Polyweave from 19.22 percent to 19.89 percent via rights issue.

SAT Industries | Company increased stake in Fibcorp Polyweave from 19.22 percent to 19.89 percent via rights issue.

Glenmark Pharma | Company's clinical study says no significant clinical benefit with Umifenovir addition in COVID-19 treatment.

Glenmark Pharma | Company's clinical study says no significant clinical benefit with Umifenovir addition in COVID-19 treatment.

Sandhar Technologies | Company divested its entire shareholding in joint venture Indo Toolings (ITPL) in favour of JBM Auto, the joint venture partner. (Image: Wikimedia)

Sandhar Technologies | Company divested its entire shareholding in joint venture Indo Toolings (ITPL) in favour of JBM Auto, the joint venture partner. (Image: Wikimedia)

Gati | Company has approved the appointment of Rohan Mittal as a chief financial officer after Peter H Jayakumar stepped down as CFO. (Image: gati.com)

Gati | Company has approved the appointment of Rohan Mittal as a chief financial officer after Peter H Jayakumar stepped down as CFO. (Image: gati.com)

Sun TV Network | Promoter Kalanithi Maran released 4.64 lakh pledged shares. (Image: WIkimedia)

Sun TV Network | Promoter Kalanithi Maran released 4.64 lakh pledged shares. (Image: WIkimedia)

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) | Promoter entity IEH FMGI Holdings LLC proposed to sell up to 1,21,45,391 equity shares (representing 21.83 percent of the paid up equity) on October 12-13. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 342 per share.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) | Promoter entity IEH FMGI Holdings LLC proposed to sell up to 1,21,45,391 equity shares (representing 21.83 percent of the paid up equity) on October 12-13. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 342 per share.

Pervasive Commodities | Company approved rights issue in the proportion of 100 |1.

Pervasive Commodities | Company approved rights issue in the proportion of 100 |1.

Great Eastern Shipping | Company signed a contract to buy a second-hand LR2 Product Carrier of about 105,258 dwt. The 2012 South Korean built vessel is expected to join the company's fleet in Q3 FY21. (Image: greatship.com)

Great Eastern Shipping | Company signed a contract to buy a second-hand LR2 Product Carrier of about 105,258 dwt. The 2012 South Korean built vessel is expected to join the company's fleet in Q3 FY21. (Image: greatship.com)

RITES | Company secured consultancy orders worth Rs 103 crore. (Image: rites.com)

RITES | Company secured consultancy orders worth Rs 103 crore. (Image: rites.com)

Can Fin Homes | Investor Caladium Investment Pte Ltd reduced stake in company to 9.37 percent from 9.49 percent earlier. (Image: canfinhomes.com)

Can Fin Homes | Investor Caladium Investment Pte Ltd reduced stake in company to 9.37 percent from 9.49 percent earlier. (Image: canfinhomes.com)

Rossari Biotech | MFs increased stake considerably to 12.43 percent as of September-end from 5.21 percent on July 22 (the day before listing), Goldman Sachs acquired 1.31 percent and Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 1.73 percent after listing.

Rossari Biotech | MFs increased stake considerably to 12.43 percent as of September-end from 5.21 percent on July 22 (the day before listing), Goldman Sachs acquired 1.31 percent and Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 1.73 percent after listing.

Bhartiya International | Errol Martin has resigned from the position of CEO (Fashion Business) of the company.

Bhartiya International | Errol Martin has resigned from the position of CEO (Fashion Business) of the company.

Premier Explosives | Company received an order from Singareni Collieries Company (A Government Company) for supply of SMS/SME explosives and accessories (Cast Booster, Detonating Fuse, Cord Relay, Nonel and CED 2.0M detonator) for OB removal at different OCPs of SCCL for a period of 2 years. (Image: pelgel.com)

Premier Explosives | Company received an order from Singareni Collieries Company (A Government Company) for supply of SMS/SME explosives and accessories (Cast Booster, Detonating Fuse, Cord Relay, Nonel and CED 2.0M detonator) for OB removal at different OCPs of SCCL for a period of 2 years. (Image: pelgel.com)

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals | New maize processing unit commissioned in Punjab and will start its operations in third week of October. (Image: Reuters)

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals | New maize processing unit commissioned in Punjab and will start its operations in third week of October. (Image: Reuters)

Welspun Corp | Investor Aadi Financial Advisors LLP reduced stake in company to 4.73 percent from 5.07 percent earlier. (Image: welspuncorp.com)

Welspun Corp | Investor Aadi Financial Advisors LLP reduced stake in company to 4.73 percent from 5.07 percent earlier. (Image: welspuncorp.com)

Jubilant Life Sciences | Company issued commercial papers of Rs 30 crore.

Jubilant Life Sciences | Company issued commercial papers of Rs 30 crore.

Ahluwalia Contracts India | FID FDS Mauritius Ltd F/IDE sold 4,83,971 equity shares in company at Rs 233 per share on the NSE. (Image: acilnet.com)

Ahluwalia Contracts India | FID FDS Mauritius Ltd F/IDE sold 4,83,971 equity shares in company at Rs 233 per share on the NSE. (Image: acilnet.com)

Magma Fincorp | Goldman Sachs India sold 53,95,905 equity shares in company at Rs 33.08 per share on the NSE. (Image: magma.co.in)

Magma Fincorp | Goldman Sachs India sold 53,95,905 equity shares in company at Rs 33.08 per share on the NSE. (Image: magma.co.in)

Majesco | Unifi Wealth Management Ltd bought 2,13,166 equity shares in company at Rs 871.35 per share on the NSE.

Majesco | Unifi Wealth Management Ltd bought 2,13,166 equity shares in company at Rs 871.35 per share on the NSE.

Parag Milk Foods | Amal N Parikh acquired 14 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 118.52 per share on the NSE. (Image: paragmilkfoods.com)

Parag Milk Foods | Amal N Parikh acquired 14 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 118.52 per share on the NSE. (Image: paragmilkfoods.com)

First Published on Oct 12, 2020 07:53 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.