Stocks in the news | Wipro, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Emami, Majesco, Parag Milk Foods, RITES

UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Eveready Industries India, Liberty Shoes, GNA Axles, JK Paper, SAT Industries, Glenmark Pharma, Sandhar Technologies, Gati, Sun TV Network, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), Pervasive Commodities, Great Eastern Shipping, Rossari Biotech, Bhartiya International, Premier Explosives, Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals, Welspun Corp, Jubilant Life Sciences, Ahluwalia Contracts India, Magma Fincorp, are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is a list of stocks in the news today.
UTI AMC | Company to list its equity shares on October 12 after fixing issue price of Rs 554 per share.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | State-owned defence company to debut on bourses on October 12. The issue price is fixed at Rs 145 per share.
Indiabulls Housing Finance | Company raised Rs 441 crore by selling part of its stake in OakNorth Bank Ltd
Emami | Promoters reduced pledged shares to 46.50 percent of their total shareholding in September from 90.48 percent in June quarter.
Eveready Industries India | 7.2 lakh shares held by company invoked from pledge by Vistara ITCL India. (Image: evereadyindia.com)
Liberty Shoes | CARE downgraded credit rating on short term bank facilities to A2 from A2+ earlier.
GNA Axles | Promoter Jasvinder Singh created pledge on company's 3 lakh shares.
JK Paper | CRISIL reaffirmed long term credit rating for company's bank loan facilities at AA-/Stable. (Image: jkpaper.com)
SAT Industries | Company increased stake in Fibcorp Polyweave from 19.22 percent to 19.89 percent via rights issue.
Glenmark Pharma | Company's clinical study says no significant clinical benefit with Umifenovir addition in COVID-19 treatment.
Sandhar Technologies | Company divested its entire shareholding in joint venture Indo Toolings (ITPL) in favour of JBM Auto, the joint venture partner. (Image: Wikimedia)
Gati | Company has approved the appointment of Rohan Mittal as a chief financial officer after Peter H Jayakumar stepped down as CFO. (Image: gati.com)
Sun TV Network | Promoter Kalanithi Maran released 4.64 lakh pledged shares. (Image: WIkimedia)
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) | Promoter entity IEH FMGI Holdings LLC proposed to sell up to 1,21,45,391 equity shares (representing 21.83 percent of the paid up equity) on October 12-13. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 342 per share.
Pervasive Commodities | Company approved rights issue in the proportion of 100 |1.
Great Eastern Shipping | Company signed a contract to buy a second-hand LR2 Product Carrier of about 105,258 dwt. The 2012 South Korean built vessel is expected to join the company's fleet in Q3 FY21. (Image: greatship.com)
RITES | Company secured consultancy orders worth Rs 103 crore. (Image: rites.com)
Can Fin Homes | Investor Caladium Investment Pte Ltd reduced stake in company to 9.37 percent from 9.49 percent earlier. (Image: canfinhomes.com)
Rossari Biotech | MFs increased stake considerably to 12.43 percent as of September-end from 5.21 percent on July 22 (the day before listing), Goldman Sachs acquired 1.31 percent and Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 1.73 percent after listing.
Bhartiya International | Errol Martin has resigned from the position of CEO (Fashion Business) of the company.
Premier Explosives | Company received an order from Singareni Collieries Company (A Government Company) for supply of SMS/SME explosives and accessories (Cast Booster, Detonating Fuse, Cord Relay, Nonel and CED 2.0M detonator) for OB removal at different OCPs of SCCL for a period of 2 years. (Image: pelgel.com)
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals | New maize processing unit commissioned in Punjab and will start its operations in third week of October. (Image: Reuters)
Welspun Corp | Investor Aadi Financial Advisors LLP reduced stake in company to 4.73 percent from 5.07 percent earlier. (Image: welspuncorp.com)
Jubilant Life Sciences | Company issued commercial papers of Rs 30 crore.
Ahluwalia Contracts India | FID FDS Mauritius Ltd F/IDE sold 4,83,971 equity shares in company at Rs 233 per share on the NSE. (Image: acilnet.com)
Magma Fincorp | Goldman Sachs India sold 53,95,905 equity shares in company at Rs 33.08 per share on the NSE. (Image: magma.co.in)
Majesco | Unifi Wealth Management Ltd bought 2,13,166 equity shares in company at Rs 871.35 per share on the NSE.
Parag Milk Foods | Amal N Parikh acquired 14 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 118.52 per share on the NSE. (Image: paragmilkfoods.com)
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 07:53 am