Stocks in the news | Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Jubilant FoodWorks, M&M, Punjab National Bank

Forbes & Company, Aster DM Healthcare, Compuage Infocom, Majesco, Snowman Logistics, Archidply Industries, Ravinder Heights, Genus Paper & Boards, Tips Industries, BNK Capital Markets, Jyoti, Zensar Technologies, LT Foods, are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 08:43 AM IST
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.
Forbes & Company | Firm to sell Chandivali (Mumbai) land to GPX India and Equinix India for Rs 200 crore. (Image: forbes.co.in)
Wipro | Share buyback offer will open on December 29 and close on January 11. Company signed strategic digital & IT deal with METRO AG.
Bajaj Auto | Company signed MoU with Maharashtra Government to set up manufacturing unit in Chakan and will invest Rs 650 crore.
Aster DM Healthcare | Company selected Cayman Islands to set up Clinical Excellence hub for the Western Hemisphere. (Image: asterdmhealthcare.com)
Compuage Infocom | Kitara India Small & Micro cap Opportunity Fund CEIC sold 4,74,572 equity shares in company at Rs 14.08 per share on the NSE.
Majesco | Atul Limited acquired 2.14 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 981.58 per share on the NSE. Promoter Ketan Mehta & Others sold 10.5 lakh equity shares in company via open market transactions.
Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics sold further 9,15,022 equity shares in company at Rs 51.04 per share on the NSE.
Punjab National Bank | Life Insurance Corporation of India increased stake in bank to 7.73 percent from 4.12 percent via QIP.
Archidply Industries | Promoter Assam Timber Products cut stake in company to 18.90 percent from 19.54 percent via open market transaction. (Image: archidply.com)
Ravinder Heights | Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd & PACs received 13.89 percent stake pursuant to scheme of arrangement between company and Panacea Biotec.
Genus Paper & Boards | CARE reaffirmed the credit rating on the company's long term bank facilities at BBB+, and the outlook is stable. (Image: genuspaper.com)
Tips Industries | Promoters to sell 48,000 shares to comply with the requirement of minimum public shareholding of 25 percent, during December 23-29.
BNK Capital Markets | Company has dis-invested 16,10,000 (entire holding) equity shares of BNK Commodities.
Infosys | Company and Daimler announced strategic partnership to drive hybrid cloud-powered innovation & IT infrastructure transformation in the automotive sector.
Jubilant FoodWorks | Domino's Pizza introduced The Unthinkable Pizza - India's first Plant-Protein Pizza 100 percent Vegetarian, 100 percent Chicken-Like!.
Mahindra & Mahindra | Life Insurance Corporation of India reduced stake in company to 8.43 percent from 10.43 percent earlier.
Jyoti | Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt Ltd reduced stake in company to 14.98 percent from 15.49 percent.
Zensar Technologies | Zensar has been selected by NFU Mutual, UK as a strategic tech and digital services partner. (Image: PTI)
LT Foods | CRISIL revised its outlook on the long-term bank facilities of LT Foods to 'positive' from 'stable' while reaffirming the rating at 'A-'. The short-term rating has been reaffirmed at 'A2+'.
Fine Organic Industries | The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has given notice for closure of operations at the company’s Thane factory due to violation of air and water pollution acts.
Firstsource Solutions: Company arm to buy US-based Co PatientMatters for USD 13 million
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 23, 2020 08:11 am

