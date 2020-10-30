Stocks in the news | Wipro, Angel Broking, MCX, Vodafone Idea, RIL, HPCL, Canara Bank, Vedanta, InterGlobe Aviation

JK Paper | Company reported lower profit at Rs 33.40 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 120.4 crore, revenue fell to Rs 638.4 crore from Rs 790.6 crore YoY. Company accorded its consent to the proposed issue of redeemable NCDs of upto Rs 260 crore, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis. (Image: jkpaper.com)