Stocks in the news | Wellesley Corporation, Dredging Corporation, HSIL, IRCTC, Barak Valley Cements, Pricol

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Antony Waste Handling Cell | The company will debut on bourses on January 1, issue price has been fixed at Rs 315 per share.

Welspun Corp | The redemption amount was paid on the commercial papers on December 31.

UPL | Promoter Jaidev Rajnikant Shroff bought 3,98,500 Global Depository Receipts equivalent to 7,97,000 equity shares of UPL, representing 0.10 percent of the total share capital of the company.

Infibeam Avenues | The company divested its 100 percent ownership with control in its wholly-owned subsidiary Cardpay Technologies to its subsidiary Instant Global Paytech. (Image: ia.ooo)

Birla Tyres | Board of directors approved the appointment of Anant Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer.

General Insurance Corporation of India | CARE assigned AAA rating to the company, with a stable outlook.

Time Technoplast | The company has made timely repayment of maturity amounts of commercial papers on December 30. (Image: timetechnoplast.com)

Wellesley Corporation | Sumeer Narain Mathur is appointed as the Company Secretary /Chief Finance Officer & Compliance Officer of the company.

Dredging Corporation | Vineet Kumar is appointed as Additional Director (Non-executive Director) on the board of the company. (Image: dredge-india.nic.in)

HSIL | The company closed its share buyback offer.

Zeal Aqua | The officials of DRI, Ahmedabad have visited the company's Head Offices on December 30 for inspection/search. This has no impact on the company's routine operations.

Flexituff Ventures International | The company appointed Ramesh Chandra Sharma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). (Image: flexituff.com)

Kimia Biosciences | The company has received three certificates of pharmaceutical products (COPP) from State Drugs Controller-cum-Licensing Authority, Food and Drugs Administration, Haryana.

CRISIL Ratings | The company received the necessary approvals from SEBI and RBI to undertake the Ratings business transferred to it pursuant to the scheme.

Arihant Superstructures | Tender offer for sale of lands at Jodhpur was completed and the Sub-Committee after due diligence of received bids decided to award the said tender to Adinath Buildwell.

IDBI Bank | Bank completed the sale of its 23 percent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance, to Ageas for Rs 507.10 crore.

Godrej Agrovet | CRISIL has assigned "A1+" rating to the Commercial Paper Programme of Rs 600 crore of the company.

HealthCare Global Enterprises | Board has taken on record the consent of the parties to the Investment Agreement, to continue the term of office of Dr BS Ajaikumar as the CEO of the company till January 31.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals | Members at the 14th Annual General Meeting approved to sell, transfer, lease and/or otherwise dispose off the investment held in Jaiprakash Engineering and Steel Company, subsidiary company.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | Subsidiary Thane Ghodbunder Toll Road Private Limited (the SPV) received a communication from MSRDC granting interim extension of concession period of Thane Ghodbunder BOT Project upto January 30, 2021.

Jindal Steel & Power | Ministry of Coal declared Jindal Power as the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 Mine.

NLC India | The company issued 10,000 numbers of Commercial Paper of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

Bharat Dynamics | The manufacturer of Akash Missile is geared up to take up export order.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial | Board approved the issuance of up to 2,500 NCDs having face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 25 crore with the green shoe option up to 2,500 NCDs, aggregating up to Rs 25 crore.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech | Commercial production of the new project will commence in January 2021.

IRCTC | Indian Railway launched upgraded e-Ticketing Website & Mobile App for the booking of online railway tickets.

Barak Valley Cements | Members of the company in Annual General Meeting approved divestment by way of sale, transfer or disposal of 100 percent equity investment held by the company in Goombira Tea Company (wholly-owned material subsidiary).

Pricol | Phi Capital Solutions LLP & Phi Capital Services LLP increased shareholding in the company to 5.73 percent from 4.75 percent via rights issue.

Hemisphere Properties | East Bridge Capital Master Fund I sold 26,70,904 equity shares of the company at Rs 96.88 per share on the NSE.

Kellton Tech Solutions | Promoter Kellton Wealth Management LLP sold 20 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 74.02 per share on the NSE.

Sterling and Wilson Solar | Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala sold 26.30 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 230.63 per share on the BSE.

Kirloskar Pneumatic | Acacia Partners LP sold 3,79,425 equity shares of the company at Rs 152 per share on the BSE.