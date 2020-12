Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities | The company to debut on bourses on December 24, the final issue price has been fixed at Rs 288 per share.

Dish TV, Den Networks, GTPL Hathway, Hathway Cable etc in focus | Cabinet approved change in norms to allow 100 percent FDI in DTH services, saying DTH licence will be issued for 20 years and licence fee will be collected quarterly.

Bharti Airtel | The company added 36.74 lakh users in October against 37.8 lakh additions in September, 2020.

Vodafone Idea | The company lost 26.56 lakh users in October against loss of 46.53 lakh users in September.

Reliance Industries | Reliance Jio added 22.28 lakh users in October against 14.61 lakh additions in September, 2020. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

Aurobindo Pharma | Company signs exclusive agreement with COVAXX to develop and commercialise COVID vaccine UB-612 for India and UNICEF.

Vedanta | Promoter Vedanta Holdings to buy up to 4.98 percent stake in Vedanta, source CNBC-TV18.

3i Infotech | Standard Chartered Bank sold 1 crore equity shares of the company at Rs 5.15 per share on the NSE. (Image: 3i-infotech.com)

Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics continued to offload shares of the company, selling another 11,36,974 equity shares in company at Rs 53.04 per share on the NSE.

Swelect Energy Systems | Board approved the setting up of the wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) SWELECT Sun Energy Private Limited for execution of a solar power project. (Image: swelectes.com)

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries | The company completed the acquisition of movable and immovable assets relating to the pig iron plant of VSL Steels situated at Paramenahally Village, Karnataka. (Image: kirloskar.com)

KIFS Financial Services | The company received approval from RBI for appointing Vimal P Khandwala as a director.

Majesco | Third Alpha LLP & Others increased stake in company to 5.40 percent from 4.83 percent via open market transactions.

Vaibhav Global | Promoter entity Brett Enterprises Pvt Ltd & PACs raised stake in company to 58.48 percent from 58.34 percent earlier.

Orient Bell | Equity Intelligence India & Porinju Veliyath increased shareholding in the company to 5.02 percent from 4.91 percent earlier. (Image: orientbell.com)

ARSS Infrastructure Projects | The company received order for execution of work of 4 laning of Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH-415 on EPC mode in Arunachal Pradesh.

Kilpest India | USFDA-EUA approved TRUPCR SARS-CoV-2 RT qPCR Kit (Version 2.0) has now approved for Emergency Use Authorisation by USFDA for testing of saliva specimen samples using the Saliva Specimen Collection Device OMNIgene-ORAL of DNA Genotek, Ottawa, a subsidiary company of OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Ramkrishna Forgings | Promoter entity Riddhi Portfolio Pvt Ltd released pledge on 0.94 percent equity. (Image: ramkrishnaforgings.com)

ACC | Board approved the renewal of the existing Technology and Know-How Agreement with Holcim Technology (HTL) under which the company pays TKH fees at 1 percent of net sales each year, to HTL, for a period of 2 years.

Bharat Forge | German subsidiary companies reached settlement with Germany's national competition regulator Federal Cartel Office in connection with two separate proceedings.

Tata Communications | The company acquired majority equity stake in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis), a leading eSIM technology provider.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions | The company inaugurated new Motor manufacturing facility 'Smart LV Motors' at Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

Greaves Cotton | Promoters of the company - D B H International Private Limited [DBHI], Bharat Starch Products Private Limited [BSPL] and Karun Carpets Private Limited [KCPL] intimated that the Scheme of Amalgamation between DBHI, BSPL and DBH Investments Private Limited and KCPL has been approved by the NCLT. (Image: greavescotton.com)

Hercules Hoists | Board approved the candidature of Amit Bhalla, as the 'President and CEO' of the company.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries | The company appointed Rajendra Kumar Lodhi as Chief Executive Officer. (Image: manaksiacoatedmetals.com)