Stocks in the news | SBI, Bharti Airtel, Future Group stocks, Jubilant Food, Hero Moto

Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Results today | State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Arvind, Bajaj Electricals, Chambal Fertilisers, Container Corporation, Gillette India, Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Properties, HPCL, Honeywell Automation India, ICRA, Ipca Laboratories, Jubilant Industries, Kalpataru Power Transmission, NTPC, REC, Sonata Software, Strides Pharma Science, Tata Power, Trent, Whirlpool of India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, etc.

Bharti Airtel | The company posted consolidated Q3 net profit of Rs 853.6 crore, driven by exceptional gains. The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 166 for the quarter. The Board has approved raising funds up to Rs 7,500 crore via NCDs in one or more tranches.

Future group stocks | SEBI barred Future Group Chief Executive Officer Kishore Biyani and others from accessing securities market for a period of one year.

Jubilant FoodWorks | Prakash Chandra Bisht has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. February 15, 2021.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care | December quarter sales rose 19 percent YoY to Rs 1,018 crore. PAT rose 84 percent YoY to Rs 251 crore.

Prince Pipes and Fittings | Revenue from operations stood at Rs 549 crore, up 39 percent YoY. PAT at Rs 67 crore grew 175 percent YoY.

VIP Industries | December quarter income at Rs 243 crore against Rs 108 crore QoQ. Reported a loss of Rs 7 crore against a loss of Rs 35 crore QoQ.

Apollo Tyres | Total income at Rs 5,217.42 crore against Rs 4,417.53 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 443.81 crore against Rs 173.86 crore YoY.

Bajaj Consumer Care | December quarter total stansalone revenue at Rs 247.26 crore against Rs 211.48 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 58.23 crore against Rs 50.08 crore YoY.

Adani Transmission | Kaushal G Shah resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. February 02, 2021.

Indian Hotels Q3 | Consolidated net loss at Rs 118.9 crore versus profit of Rs 203.21 crore and revenue down 59.2 percent at Rs 559.9 crore versus Rs 1,372.7 crore, YoY.

Hindustan Copper Q3 | Consolidated net profit at Rs 108.2 crore versus loss of Rs 95.6 crore and revenue at Rs 538.4 crore versus Rs 93.3 crore, YoY.

Thermax Q3 | Consolidated net profit down 2 percent at Rs 83.3 crore versus Rs 85 crore and revenue unchanged at Rs 1,410.6 crore, YoY.

Hero MotoCorp | The company has set up a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in India.