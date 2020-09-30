Stocks in the news | RIL, VA Tech Wabag, Welspun Corp, Zee Media, Ajanta Pharma, Emami, GMM Pfaudler

Reliance Industries | Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail Ventures announced that General Atlantic will invest Rs 3,675 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore. General Atlantic’s investment will translate into a 0.84% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.