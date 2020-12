Here are the stocks which are in news today:

YES Bank: Brickwork Ratings upgraded rating of Tier I Subordinated Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) to BWR BB+/ Stable.

ICICI Bank | Company approved sale of up to 2.21 percent stake in ICICI Securities via OFS.

JSW Steel | November crude steel output at 13.32 lakh tonnes, up 3 percent YoY.

Tata Steel | S&P revised company outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' and affirms 'B+' rating.

Paisalo Digital | Board Meeting is scheduled on December 11 for the issuance of NCDs through private placement basis

IRB Infra | Acuite Ratings & Research assigned ACUITE AA- / Stable rating to the Total Bank Facilities of Rs 2,600 crore.

Vascon Engineers | Company receives work order worth Rs 37.74 crore from M/s Transcon-Sheth Creators Private Limited for construction of composite sale building No. 3 Rehab, Malad, Mumbai.

Saregama India | Company received a letter from the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) granting approval for voluntary delisting the equity shares of the company from CSE w.e.f. December 7, 2020.

TCS | Company launched new block chain-based digital bank guarantee platform in Israel.

Indian Bank | Bank raised Tier 1 Capital Fund through Private Placement of Basel III compliant AT 1 Perpetual Bonds aggregating to Rs 1,048 crore.

Kalpataru Power | Board approves purchase of Land Parcel for Rs 207 crore in Santacruz, Mumbai.

Gujarat Industries Power | Company has been allotted land in Kutch for 2375 MW Renewable Energy Park for a period of 40 years on a leasehold basis.

Prestige Estates Projects | The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of some assets of the company by Blackstone.

Coal India | Company’s coal allocation to the power sector under special e-auction registered a 27.7 percent rise to 16.48 million tonnes in the April-October 2020 period.

Wipro | Company will give wage hikes to junior employees with effect from January 1, 2021.