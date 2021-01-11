Stocks in the news | TCS, Tata Steel, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Jubilant Food, Dhampur Sugar

Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

TCS | The company reported 7.2 percent rise in profit at Rs 8,701 crore against Rs 8,118 crore, revenue rose 4.7 percent to Rs 42,015 crore from Rs 40,135 crore QoQ.

Tata Steel | India business production in Q3 increased 0.2 percent QoQ and 2.9 percent YoY to 4.6 mt, but deliveries fell 7.7 percent QoQ and down 3.9 percent YoY to 4.66 mt.

HDFC Bank | ICICI Prudential Life had held 1.23 percent stake in the company in September quarter, but its name did not appear in December quarter shareholding. This indicates that the insurer's stake in the bank has gone below 1 percent

PVR | Foreign portfolio investors raised stake in the company to 38.5 percent in the December quarter from 34.6 percent in the September quarter.

Aro Granite Industries | Digvijay Shivshangbhai Chavda and Jamshang Abheshangbhai Chavda each bought 80,000 shares in the company at Rs 57.6 per share on the NSE.

JMT Auto | LTS Investment Fund sold 25.20 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 3.85 per share on the NSE.

Ujaas Energy | Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP bought 13,51,280 equity shares in the company at Rs 3.85 per share on the NSE. (Image: ujaas.com)

RattanIndia Power | The company will issue 1,96,500 NCDs, at an issue price of Rs 1,00,000 per NCD to Aditya Birla ARC.

Dhampur Sugar Mills | India Ratings assigned the company a Long-Term Issuer Rating of 'A+'. The outlook is stable. (Image: dhampur.com)

Bodal Chemicals | NCLT approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of subsidiary Trion Chemicals with itself. (Image: bodal.com)

ITI | ICRA assigned the company a long-term credit rating of BBB- and the outlook is stable.

Narayana Hrudayalaya | The company discontinued its operations of the Heart Centre in Durgapur, West Bengal.

Manugraph India | Amit Jain resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. (Image: manugraph.com)

Mishra Dhatu Nigam | HDFC AMC increased stake in the company to 9.13 percent from 7.10 percent earlier, via open market transaction.

Prestige Estates Projects, DB Realty | DB Realty acquired 49 percent equity stake and Prestige Estates Projects 50 percent stake in Pandora Projects.

Sharda Cropchem | Abhinav Agarwal resigned as CFO of the company.

JBF Industries | Blue Daimond Properties reduced stake in the company to 4.08 percent from 5.01 percent earlier. (Image: jbfindia.com)

Olectra Greentech | Gyanmay Investment Advisors LLP cut stake in the company to 8.76 percent from 9.02 percent earlier. (Image: olectra.com)

Rane Engine Valve | The company sold vacant land admeasuring 9.9 acres (approximately) Malkajgiri district, Telangana, for Rs 24.34 crore. (Image: ranegroup.com)

Jubilant Foodworks | ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Tata Mutual Fund names did not appear in December quarter shareholding, which had held 1.64 percent and 1.17 percent stake, respectively, in the company in the September quarter. This indicates that the shareholding of the insurer in both the companies has gone below a percent each.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers | Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group sold an indirect interest in the company on account of sale of First Sentier Investors (Singapore) and First State Investments (Singapore) which directly holds shares in Mahindra Lifespace.