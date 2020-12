Here are the stocks which are in news today:

TCS | The company said the date of opening of share buyback is December 18 and date of closing is January 1.

Maruti Suzuki India | Automobile major will increase prices across its model range from January 2021.

IRCTC | Government will sell up to 20 percent equity in IRCTC via OFS (15% base size+ 5% greenshoe) at a floor price of Rs 1,367 per share.

Pfizer | Canada’s health regulator has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses by March.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Company has redeemed $182,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 2021 Notes, representing approximately 91.25 percent of the aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes at the time of initial listing. As on the date of this announcement, $17,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes remain outstanding.

Eveready Industries | The company has denied reports of Dabur promoters buying a controlling stake in it.

Agro Phos India | Goenka Business & Finance sold 1,75,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 15.80 in a bulk deal on NSE.

B.C. Power Controls | Ecotek General Trading LLC sold 3,51,303 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 7.80 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Nath Bio-Genes | Anirudh Damani bought 1,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 287.49 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Nucent Finance | Pressman Realty bought 52,97,714 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 21.95 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Sical Logistics | YES Bank sold 3,84,031 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 14.31 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics sold 8,85,043 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 58.17 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Ujaas Energy | New Berry Capitals Private Limited bought 29,08,132 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 3.15 in a bulk deal on NSE.

Universus Imagings | Asian Agro Industries sold 1,50,892 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 173.10 in a bulk deal on NSE.

V2 Retail | Bennett Coleman and Company sold 3,81,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 97.16 in a bulk deal on NSE.

SKIL Infrastructure | IFCI sold 1,03,12,956 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 2.03 in a bulk deal on BSE.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies | The company has been assigned a rating of ‘CRISIL BB+/Stable/CRISIL A4+’.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) | IEH FMGI Holdings LLC, promoter of the company has informed about the offer for sale up to 1,15,43,531 shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company on December 10.

Varroc Engineering | The company arm VarrocCorp Holding B.V., acquired balance 30% stake of VARROC- ELBA ELECTRONICS S.R.L held by ELBA SA, Romania for consideration of €1.05M.

Mahindra & Mahindra | The company subscribed shares of Sampo Rosenlew Oy, Finland, increase voting rights from 74.97 percent to up to 79.13 percent.

Jai Corp | The company to redeem 6,00,000 1% non-cumulative, non- participating redeemable preference shares on Dec 11, 2020.​

L&T Tech | Company wins 5-year order from an oil & gas major worth $100 million.