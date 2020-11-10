172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|stocks-in-the-news-tcs-ptc-india-inox-leisure-punjab-sind-bank-jk-cement-6094291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news | TCS, PTC India, Inox Leisure, Punjab & Sind Bank, JK Cement

Hindustan Zinc, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Apollo Pipes, EID Parry, Vadilal Industries, Oil India, are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Hindustan Zinc | Tata Steel to source complete domestic zinc requirement from Hindustan Zinc. (Image: hzlindia.com)

Dhanlaxmi Bank | Chartered Finance & Leasi NG Limited acquired 16,45,000 shares in company at Rs 12 per share on the NSE.

Apollo Pipes | Sageone Investment Advisors LLP bought 69,714 shares in company at Rs 597.1 per share on the BSE.

TCS | Company to acquire Postbank Systems from Deutsche Bank.

PTC India | Company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 193.6 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 201.3 crore, revenue rose to Rs 6,004.6 crore from Rs 5,225.4 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)

EID Parry | Company reported higher profit at Rs 317.8 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 181.6 crore, revenue rose to Rs 5,836.2 crore from Rs 5,675 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Vadilal Industries | Company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 0.68 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 22.8 crore, revenue declined to Rs 123.4 crore from Rs 147 crore YoY.

Oil India | Company reported lower profit at Rs 382 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 661.5 crore, revenue fell to Rs 2,176 crore from Rs 3,221.2 crore YoY. (Image: oil-india.com)

JK Cement | Company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 221.1 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 81.9 crore, revenue increased to Rs 1,634.4 crore from Rs 1,317.6 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)

Inox Leisure | Company opened QIP on November 9, set floor price at Rs 263.10 per share. (Image: PTI)

Punjab & Sind Bank | Company to mull raising up to Rs 6,000 crore via equity on November 12.

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 07:51 am

