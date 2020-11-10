Stocks in the news | TCS, PTC India, Inox Leisure, Punjab & Sind Bank, JK Cement

Hindustan Zinc, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Apollo Pipes, EID Parry, Vadilal Industries, Oil India, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Hindustan Zinc | Tata Steel to source complete domestic zinc requirement from Hindustan Zinc. (Image: hzlindia.com) Dhanlaxmi Bank | Chartered Finance & Leasi NG Limited acquired 16,45,000 shares in company at Rs 12 per share on the NSE. Apollo Pipes | Sageone Investment Advisors LLP bought 69,714 shares in the company at Rs 597.1 per share on the BSE. TCS | Company to acquire Postbank Systems from Deutsche Bank. PTC India | Company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 193.6 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 201.3 crore, revenue rose to Rs 6,004.6 crore from Rs 5,225.4 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) EID Parry | Company reported higher profit at Rs 317.8 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 181.6 crore, revenue rose to Rs 5,836.2 crore from Rs 5,675 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) Vadilal Industries | Company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 0.68 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 22.8 crore, revenue declined to Rs 123.4 crore from Rs 147 crore YoY. Oil India | Company reported lower profit at Rs 382 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 661.5 crore, revenue fell to Rs 2,176 crore from Rs 3,221.2 crore YoY. (Image: oil-india.com) JK Cement | Company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 221.1 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 81.9 crore, revenue increased to Rs 1,634.4 crore from Rs 1,317.6 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) Inox Leisure | Company opened QIP on November 9, set floor price at Rs 263.10 per share. (Image: PTI) Punjab & Sind Bank | Company to mull raising up to Rs 6,000 crore via equity on November 12. First Published on Nov 10, 2020 07:51 am