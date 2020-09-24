Stocks in the news | TCS, NLC India, Dr Reddy's Labs, Seamec, Emami, Mahindra CIE, Tata Chemicals

Satin Creditcare Network, Shree Rama Newsprint, Future Consumer, Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel & Power, Lactose (India), Gateway Distriparks, IIFL Securities are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is the list of stocks in the news today. Satin Creditcare Network | Board approved the elevation and appointment of Giridhari Behera, National Audit Manager as Chief Risk Officer of the company. Nederlandse Financierings - Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO) acquired 14,24,030 equity shares in company at Rs 56.10 per share on the BSE. However, SBI Emerging Asia Financial Sector Fund Pte Ltd was the seller. Shree Rama Newsprint | Company is taking necessary steps to resume operations of paper division after Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) revoked closure order. (Image: ramanewsprint.com) Future Consumer | Invoked 36.6 lakh pledged equity shares of Future Consumer held by promoter entity Future Capital Investment. (Image: Twitter @_FutureConsumer) Jindal Stainless | Promoter entity Nalwa Engineering Company created a pledge on 7.47 lakh equity shares and Colarado Trading Company pledged 20.23 lakh shares. (Image: jindalstainless.com) Jindal Steel & Power | ICRA removed its Rating Watch with Negative Implications on the bank facilities and NCDs, and assigned a Stable outlook. (Image: jindalsteelpower.com) TCS | Company and Yale University developed secure, private off-grid networking platform using blockchain. (Image: Moneycontrol) NLC India | Company issued commercial papers to State Bank of India. (Image: nlcindia.com) Ircon International | Company) secured works of total 9 road over bridges (ROBs) valuing more than Rs 4OO crore from the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. (Image: ircon.org) Seamec | Promoter entity HAL Offshore acquired additional 24,500 equity shares in company. (Image: seamec.in) Emami | Promoter entity Diwakar Viniyog Pvt Ltd and others released 5.35 lakh pledged shares. Mahindra CIE Automative | Participaciones Internacionales Autometal Dos Sociedad Limitada bought 79,30,000 equity shares in company at Rs 139.99 per share. However, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund A/C Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Small and Midcap Fund sold 43,66,321 equity shares and 32,83,893 shares respectively at Rs 140 per share on the NSE. (Image: mahindracie.com) Tata Chemicals | Tata Sons acquired 22,10,425 equity shares in company at Rs 287.58 per share on the NSE. (Image: Wikimedia) Tata Motors DVR 'A' Ordinary | Tata Sons bought 37,63,292 shares in company at Rs 59.83 per share on the NSE. (Image: Reuters) Lactose (India) | Company approved to avail term loan from Aditya Birla Finance Capital up to 20 percent of the outstanding loan till February 29, 2020 under Guaranteed Emergency Credit line. Gateway Distriparks | Board on September 28 to consider payment of interim dividend and finalisation of the proposed internal restructuring of the company along with other group companies. (Image: gateway-distriparks.com) IIFL Securities | Company agreed to acquire additional 6.25 percent stake in Giskard Datatech (Trendlyne) from one of the existing investor. Post-acquisition, company will hold 20.55 percent stake in Trendlyne. (Image: iiflsecurities.com) Dr Reddy's Labs | Compamy gets US FDA nod for Hyperparathyroidism drug, Cinacalcet Tablet (30-90 Mg) Sun Pharma: Company recalled 1 lot of RIOMET drug due to carcinogen presence. Shalby: Board to consider reducing promoters' stake to 75 percent on September 28. Zydus Wellness | Company approved raising funds via issue of equity shares, QIP. ONGC | Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat, no casualties reported. Company said the fire at Hazira Gas Processing Plant is brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person. HDFC | The company seeks to raise Rs 5,000 crore via private placement of bonds. Datamatics Global Services | Company has announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with Ingram Micro for Middle East, Turkey and Africa region for its intelligent automation products. First Published on Sep 24, 2020 08:08 am