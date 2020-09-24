Stocks in the news | TCS, NLC India, Dr Reddy's Labs, Seamec, Emami, Mahindra CIE, Tata Chemicals

Satin Creditcare Network | Board approved the elevation and appointment of Giridhari Behera, National Audit Manager as Chief Risk Officer of the company. Nederlandse Financierings - Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO) acquired 14,24,030 equity shares in company at Rs 56.10 per share on the BSE. However, SBI Emerging Asia Financial Sector Fund Pte Ltd was the seller.