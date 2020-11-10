Stocks in the news | TCS, M&M, Hindalco, PTC India, Cadila, Dr Reddy's, Inox Leisure, Punjab & Sind Bank

Hindustan Zinc, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Apollo Pipes, EID Parry, Vadilal Industries, Oil India, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Results today | GAIL India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Tata Power, Aarti Industries, Aster DM Healthcare, Bata India, Century Plyboards, Chalet Hotels, Endurance Technologies, Exide Industries, GMR Infrastructure, IDFC, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Lumax Auto Technologies, Lux Industries, Minda Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Info Edge India, NCC, NMDC, PNB Gilts, Raymond, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, RITES, Shalimar Paints, Sintex Industries, Suzlon Energy, Symphony, TeamLease Services, TTK Prestige, Varroc Engineering and VST Tillers Tractors among others. Hindustan Zinc | Tata Steel to source complete domestic zinc requirement from Hindustan Zinc. (Image: hzlindia.com) Dhanlaxmi Bank | Chartered Finance & Leasi NG Limited acquired 16,45,000 shares in company at Rs 12 per share on the NSE. Apollo Pipes | Sageone Investment Advisors LLP bought 69,714 shares in the company at Rs 597.1 per share on the BSE. TCS | Company to acquire Postbank Systems from Deutsche Bank. PTC India | Company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 193.6 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 201.3 crore, revenue rose to Rs 6,004.6 crore from Rs 5,225.4 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) EID Parry | Company reported higher profit at Rs 317.8 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 181.6 crore, revenue rose to Rs 5,836.2 crore from Rs 5,675 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) Vadilal Industries | Company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 0.68 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 22.8 crore, revenue declined to Rs 123.4 crore from Rs 147 crore YoY. Oil India | Company reported lower profit at Rs 382 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 661.5 crore, revenue fell to Rs 2,176 crore from Rs 3,221.2 crore YoY. (Image: oil-india.com) JK Cement | Company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 221.1 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 81.9 crore, revenue increased to Rs 1,634.4 crore from Rs 1,317.6 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) Inox Leisure | Company opened QIP on November 9, set floor price at Rs 263.10 per share. (Image: PTI) Punjab & Sind Bank | Company to mull raising up to Rs 6,000 crore via equity on November 12. Pharma stocks in focus | Pharma stocks including names like Cadila Healthcare and Dr Reddy's Labs will be focus after Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. Reliance Industries | The company said that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd received the subscription amount of Rs 9,555 crore from Public Investment Fund (PIF) and allotted 140,051,300 equity shares to PIF. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.) Prestige Estates Projects | The company has executed a term sheet with Blackstone Group to sell commercial, retail and hospitality properties worth Rs 9,160 crore. First Published on Nov 10, 2020 07:51 am