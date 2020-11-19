Stocks in the news | TCS, Hero Moto, Pfizer, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Wipro, InterGlobe Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet in focus, Compuage Infocom, Skipper, Equitas Small Finance Bank, GTPL Hathway, ACC, Emami, NCL Industries, GPT Infraprojects, Hatsun Agro Product are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is a list of stocks in the news today.
Tata Consultancy Services | Company said that members of the Company have approved the buyback by passing a special resolution through postal ballot. "The Company has fixed Saturday, November 28, 2020, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buyback," the company filing said.
Hero MotoCorp | Retail sales stood at 14 lakh units in 32-day of festive season and inventory at all-time low for festive season. (Image: PTI)
Pfizer | Company has completed Phase-3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine and final vaccine efficacy at end of Phase-3 trials is 95 percent. (Image: Reuters)
InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet in focus | DGCA says IndiGo's passenger load factor increased to 68.2 percent in October against 65.4 percent in September, and SpiceJet's passenger load factor rose to 74 percent versus 73 percent in same periods. IndiGo market share at 55.5 percent and SpiceJet at 13.4 percent in October.
Compuage Infocom | Kitara India Micro Cap Growth Fund sold 4,84,404 equity shares in company at Rs 13 per share on the NSE. (Image: compuageindia.com)
HSIL | Company acquired further 6,06,287 equity shares of itself at Rs 102.02 per share on the NSE. (Image: hsilgroup.com)
Skipper | Maryada Barter Pvt Ltd bought 5.3 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 54.5 per share on the NSE. (Image: skipperlimited.com)
Vikas EcoTech | Promoter Vikas Garg sold 75 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 5.85 per share on the NSE. However, Sunayana Investment Company bought 23,12,780 shares at Rs 5.84 per share and Albula Investment Fund 56 lakh equity shares at Rs 5.85 per share. (Image: vikasecotech.com)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Capri Global Holdings Private Limited sold 20,55,161 equity shares in company at Rs 12.4 per share on the BSE.
Equitas Small Finance Bank | Nagarajan Srinivasan resigned as Non-Executive Director of the company.
GTPL Hathway | Company sold entire 61.50 percent stake in subsidiary company GTPL Space City Private Limited.
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired 7.5 lakh equity shares in company via open market transaction. (Image: hfcl.com)
ACC | Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with N G Ghadiya Group to divest subsidiary National Limestone Company Private Limited, which is currently non-operational.
Emami | Promoter entity Suntrack Commerce Pvt Ltd released pledge on 7 lakh equity shares.
NCL Industries | Promoter K Pooja increased stake in company to 3.13 percent from 3.07 percent earlier.(Image: nclind.com)
GPT Infraprojects | Company bagged order valued at Rs 162.83 crore. (Image: gptinfra.in)
Tata Steel Long Products | Tata Steel to sell 4.51 lakh equity shares of company in the open market during November 20 to December 15 this year, for achieving minimum public shareholding of the company. (Image: tatasteellp.com)
Hatsun Agro Product | Promoter R G Chandramogan created pledge on 6 lakh equity shares of the company.
Dhanuka Agritech | Company extinguished 10 lakh equity shares consequent to conclusion of buy back.
Wipro | Company has fixed December 11 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback.
Dewan Housing Finance | Administrator receives final resolution plans from four applicants.
Dr Reddy's Labs | Company said it has begun detailed investigation into an anonymous complaint. US law firm investigates complaints against healthcare professionals in Ukraine. Complaint in Ukraine, other countries w.r.t improper benefits in violation of US laws.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 08:02 am