Stocks in the news | Tata Steel, Wipro, Astrazeneca Pharma, Torrent Pharma, NMDC, Majesco, Sun TV Network

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Results today | Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aries Agro, Aster DM Healthcare, BASF India, Berger Paints India, Burger King India, Central Bank of India, Chalet Hotels, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Endurance Technologies, Future Retail, GMDC, HCC, HEG, Indoco Remedies, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Lemon Tree Hotels, Max Financial Services, Mahanagar Gas, Muthoot Finance, Raymond, Shree Renuka Sugars, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Torrent Power and VST Tillers Tractors are among 218 companies to announce their quarterly earnings.

Torrent Pharma | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 297 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 251 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 1,995 crore from Rs 1,966 crore YoY.

NMDC | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 2,108 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 1,375 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 4,355.1 crore from Rs 3,006.4 crore YoY.

Majesco | Third Alpha LLP, Third Edge Advisors LLP, Alpha Alternatives Multi Strategy Absolute Return Scheme, and Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP reduced their stake in the company to 2.56 percent from 5.65 percent via open market sale.

GE Power India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 35.09 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 100.81 crore in Q3FY20 due to exceptional loss, revenue rose to Rs 1,093 crore from Rs 765.27 crore YoY.

EID Parry India | The company reported profit at Rs 245.37 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 261.28 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 4,701.2 crore from Rs 4,081.63 crore YoY.

Sical Logistics | The company posted loss at Rs 15.20 crore in Q3FY21 against loss of Rs 64.18 crore, revenue fell to Rs 123.64 crore from Rs 187.58 crore YoY.

Astrazeneca Pharma | The company reported lower profit at Rs 21.05 crore in Q3FY21 from Rs 26.70 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 200.25 crore from Rs 223.9 crore YoY.

Reliance Industries, Future Retail | The Delhi High Court has stayed the Single Judge Bench order directing “Status Quo” of Future Retail Limited (FRL) -Reliance Deal. As per the order issued by the court, Amazon had no reason to seek a status quo order, when it wasn’t interested in the deal. However, the Delhi High Court could not have restrained statutory authorities such as SEBI. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Hinduja Global Solutions | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 75.2 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 71.2 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,456.8 crore from Rs 1,264.8 crore YoY.

Balkrishna Industries | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 325.07 crore from Rs 223.80 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 1,509.23 crore from Rs 1,155.76 crore YoY.

Balaji Amines | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 78.90 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 20.69 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 392.1 crore from Rs 227.5 crore YoY.

Jagran Prakashan | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 76.91 crore versus Rs 81.61 crore, revenue fell to Rs 402.60 crore from Rs 553 crore YoY.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 270.20 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 82.04 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 3,146.65 crore from Rs 2,484.12 crore YoY.

Wipro | The company appointed Michael Seiger as the country head for Germany & Austria.

Sun TV Network | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 445.41 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 384.69 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 994.14 crore from Rs 847.81 crore YoY.

Redington India | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 201.94 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 182.30 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 16,980.84 crore from Rs 13,763.94 crore QoQ.

VST Tillers Tractors | The company announced technical partnership with Monarch Tractors.

Star Cement | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 0.08 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 71.22 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 423.4 crore from Rs 451.16 crore YoY.

NCL Industries | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 41.6 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 5.43 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 369.5 crore from Rs 210.6 crore YoY. The company approved the proposal to set up 250 panels per day capacity in Himachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings RE | ECL Finance acquired 31,23,400 Rights Entitlement shares in company at Rs 23.62 per share and Norges Bank on Account of the Government Pension Fund Global bought 1 crore RE shares at Rs 23 per share on the NSE. However, BC Asia Growth Investments sold 80.40 lakh RE shares at Rs 23.02 per share and BC Investments VI sold 50,60,800 shares at Rs 23.23 per share.

NCC | JYSKE Invest Fund Management bought 45,64,538 equity shares in the company at Rs 94.08 per share on the NSE.