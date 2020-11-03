Stocks in the news | Tata Motors, PNB, Sun Pharma, Zee, Fortis Health, NCC, Adani Enterprises, GMR Infrastructure

HSIL, Wipro, Fortis Healthcare, Premier Explosives, City Union Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Shipping Corporation of India, Shriram City Union Finance are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Results today | Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Adani Gas, Adani Ports, Ajanta Pharma, CARE Ratings, Dabur India, Deepak Fertilisers, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Eris Lifesciences, Godrej Properties, Jagran Prakashan, JSW Energy, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Muthoot Finance, PVR, Ramco Systems, Transport Corporation of India, Varun Beverages HSIL | HSIL acquired 4,60,351 shares of itself at Rs 75.85 per share on the NSE. (Image: hsilgroup.com) Fortis Healthcare | WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund sold 40.50 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 125.67 per share on the NSE and 40 lakh shares at Rs 125.53 per share on the BSE. Premier Explosives | HDFC Mutual Fund sold 1 lakh shares each on BSE and NSE at Rs 115 per share. Tata Motors | Company recorded higher domestic sales at 49,669 units in October against 39,152 units YoY. Punjab National Bank | Bank reported higher profit at Rs 620.8 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 308.5 crore, NII grew to Rs 8,393.2 crore from Rs 6,748.4 crore QoQ. City Union Bank | Bank reported lower profit at Rs 157.7 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 193.5 crore, NII rose to Rs 475.1 crore from Rs 411.5 crore YoY. Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Company reported lower profit at Rs 93.4 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 413 crore, revenue fell to Rs 1,722.7 crore from Rs 2,122 crore YoY. Cadila Healthcare | Company reported higher profit at Rs 473 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 107 crore, revenue increased to Rs 3,820 crore from Rs 3,366 crore YoY. NTPC | Company reported higher standalone profit at Rs 3,504.8 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 3,262.4 crore, revenue rose to Rs 24,677.1 crore from Rs 22,764.6 crore YoY. Company to buy back its shares worth Rs 2,275.7 crore. ICICI Lombard General | CCI approved acquisition of general insurance business of Bharti AXA by ICICI Lombard. Shipping Corporation of India | Company on November 6 may discuss a way forward for the proposed Disinvestment in lines with the various directions received from the competent authorities regarding probable demerger/ hiving off of non-core assets. Shriram City Union Finance | Company reported lower profit at Rs 275.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 305 crore, revenue fell to Rs 1,507.5 crore from Rs 1,561.6 crore YoY. Triveni Turbine | Company appointed Lalit Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Company reported lower profit at Rs 24.39 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 50.23 crore, revenue fell to Rs 185.32 crore from Rs 247.3 crore YoY. Tata Investment Corporation | Company reported higher profit at Rs 105.62 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 92.39 crore, revenue fell to Rs 74.94 crore from Rs 80.82 crore YoY. Supreme Petrochem | Establishment of a new line for production of Polystyrene which is likely to be completed by December-2021. Sequent Scientific | Provet has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Narayana Hrudayalaya | Company reported loss at Rs 3.42 crore in Q2FY21 against profit at Rs 45.36 crore, revenue fell to Rs 600.7 crore from Rs 822.3 crore YoY. HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired additional 10 lakh shares in company. AIA Engineering | Subsidiary Welcast Steels, in the hope of revival of the economy, has decided to continue the manufacturing operations at its factory in Peenya Industrial Area at Bengaluru and withdraw its closure notices. Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation | Company will consider bonus issue on November 10. KEI Industries | Company reported lower profit at Rs 68.2 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 76 crroe, revenue fell to Rs 1,037 crore from Rs 1,233.6 crore YoY. Ramco Cements | Company reported higher profit at Rs 243.52 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 172.3 crore, total income declined to Rs 1,273.5 crore from Rs 1,332 crore YoY. NCC | Company has received one new order for Rs 833 crore in October. Adani Enterprises | Company commenced commercial operations at Lucknow International Airport. GMR Infrastructure | Promoter entity GMR Enterprises released pledge on 1.15 percent equity stake held in company. National Fertilizers | The sale of sulphur based fertilizers of company - Bentonite Sulphur has registered a growth of 237 percent and SSP has registered growth of 133 percent over the CPLY in April-October 2020 YoY. Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertiliser | Promoter entities Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation, Twinshield Consultants and South India Travels to sell 1,05,72,513 equity shares of the company via offer for sale on November 3-4. Greenlam Industries | Company reported lower profit at Rs 18.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 27.5 crore, revenue fell to Rs 289.3 crore from Rs 349 crore YoY. Wipro | Company and AWS launched Wipro AWS Business Group to accelerate growth. GE Power India | Company to deliver NOx reduction system to NTPC Barauni Thermal Power Plant. Sterlite Technologies | Company to acquire 100 percent stake in Italy-based Optotec S.p.A (through a wholly-owned subsidiary). Larsen & Toubro | Company emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of an 88-km stretch of the viaduct for the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.