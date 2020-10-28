Stocks in the news | Tata Motors, Hero Moto, Bharti Airtel, L&T, HFCL, Network18, Jump Networks

Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, TV18 Broadcast, Castrol India, Sandhar Technologies, JM Financial, Nippon Life India Asset Management are also among the stocks in focus today
Results today | L&T, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan Company, APL Apollo Tubes, Aptech, AU Small Finance Bank, Balaji Amines, Blue Star, Can Fin Homes, Carborundum Universal, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cummins India, Firstsource Solutions, GSK Pharma, Heritage Foods, HSIL, IIFL Wealth Management, ICICI Securities, Marico, Max India, MCX, MOIL, Navin Fluorine International, Piramal Enterprises, PI Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan, RBL Bank, Route Mobile, Schaeffler India, Tata Coffee, Texmo Pipes & Products, Thyrocare Technologies, UTI Asset Management Company and V-Guard Industries.
Tata Motors | Company reported consolidated loss at Rs 314.5 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 216.6 crore, revenue fell to Rs 53,530 crore from Rs 65,431 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Hero MotoCorp | Company will sell & service Harley Davidson Motorcycles in India. (Image: Reuters)
Bharti Airtel | Company reported consolidated loss at Rs 763.2 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 15,933.1 crore, revenue rose to Rs 25,785 crore from Rs 23,938.7 crore QoQ. Company to sell Airtel Ghana to Government of Ghana. (Image: PTI)
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | Company reported profit at Rs 302.46 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 301.84 crore, net premium income rose to Rs 8,572.2 crore from Rs 8,064.7 crore YoY. (Image: PTI)
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired additional 10 lakh shares, taking total stake to 21.45 percent in company. (Image: hfcl.com)
Network18 Media & Investments | Company reported profit at Rs 68 crore in Q2FY21 against loss Rs 25 crore, revenue at Rs 1,061 crore against Rs 1,174 crore YoY. (Image: CNBCTV18)
TV18 Broadcast | Company reported higher profit at Rs 115 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 46 crore, revenue at Rs 1,013 crore against Rs 1,127 crore YoY.
Castrol India | Company reported higher profit at Rs 204.6 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 188.4 crore, revenue rose to Rs 883.1 crore from Rs 849.2 crore YoY.(Image: castrol.com)
Vikas Multicorp | LTS Investment Fund bought 35 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 7.65 per share on the NSE. (Image: vikasmulticorp.com)
Sandhar Technologies | HSBC GIF Asia EX-Japan Equity Smaller Companies sold 12,08,869 equity shares at Rs 236 per share on the NSE and BSE. (Image: Wikimedia)
Jump Networks | Esaar India bought 6,05,000 equity shares in company at Rs 45.55 per share on the BSE.
JM Financial | Company reported profit at Rs 183.91 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 197.14 crore, revenue fell to Rs 800.77 crore from Rs 845.28 crore YoY. (Image: jmfl.com)
Nippon Life India Asset Management | Company reported profit at Rs 145.31 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 136.81 crore, revenue fell to Rs 258.66 crore from Rs 300.23 crore YoY.
KPR Mill | Company reported profit at Rs 112.54 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 109.14 crore, total income rose to Rs 951.54 crore from Rs 817.62 crore YoY. (Image: kprmilllimited.com)
Sanofi India | Company reported profit at Rs 132.9 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 126.6 crore, revenue declined to Rs 686.6 crore from Rs 779.1 crore YoY. (Image: Facebook)
SKF India | Company reported profit at Rs 65 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 84.6 crore, revenue fell to Rs 703.2 crore from Rs 747.2 crore YoY. (Image: skf.com)
JSW Steel | Company completes acquisition of stressed Asian Colour Coated, pays Rs 1,476.9 crore to ACCIL’s Financial Creditors, infuses Rs 73.1 crore into company as loan.
ICICI Bank | Bank says US SEC has concluded investigation into bank's loan impairment provision case.
Wipro | Company in partnership with SAP SE on industry cloud solutions for real estate sector
