Stocks in the news | Tata Elxsi, BSE, HUDCO, ADF Foods, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Omaxe

Zensar Technologies, Mirza International, Balaji Telefilms, Repro India, Munjal Auto, Apollo Hospitals, Gati, Future Retail, Raymond and PVR are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. PSU Banks | Government sought to issue Rs 20,000 crore for PSU bank recapitalisation bonds, as per CNBC-TV18 report. Zensar Technologies | Company launched blockchain-based contract management solution for companies. (Image: PTI) Omaxe | Company reported loss at Rs 63.9 crore in Q1FY21 against profit of Rs 14.9 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 50.7 crore versus Rs 353 crore YoY. (Image: omaxe.com) Mirza International | Company reported loss at Rs 23.23 crore in Q1FY21 against profit Rs 9.5 crore, revenue fell to Rs 83.1 crore versus Rs 308 crore YoY. Balaji Telefilms | Company reported loss at Rs 27.87 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 42.18 crore, revenue fell to Rs 35 crore from Rs 90.5 crore YoY. Repro India Q1 | Company reported loss at Rs 17 crore in Q1FY21 against profit at Rs 6.9 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 20.3 crore from Rs 107 crore YoY. Munjal Auto Industries | Company reported loss at Rs 11.30 crore in Q1FY21 against profit Rs 4.3 crore, revenue declined to Rs 212.7 crore versus Rs 301 crore YoY. (Image: mhi- machinetool.com) SREI Infrastructure Finance | Company reported profit at Rs 23 crore in Q1FY21 against profit Rs 42.67 crore, revenue fell to Rs 1,188.6 crore against Rs 1,582.6 crore YoY. (Image: srei.com) HUDCO | Company reported profit at Rs 203.4 crore in Q1FY21 against profit Rs 335.6 crore, revenue declined to Rs 1,773.9 crore from Rs 1,806.5 crore YoY. (Image: hudco.org) ADF Foods | Ashish Ramchandra Kacholia acquired 1,48,871 equity shares in the company at Rs 377.99 per share on the NSE. (Image: adf-foods.com) BASF | Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 3.1 lakh shares in company at Rs 1,545.83 per share. (Image: basf.com) BSE | Acacia Conservation Fund LP (Ruanne Cunniff) acquired 5,06,999 equity shares at Rs 549 per share, Acacia Banyan Partners (Ruanne Cunniff and Gold Farb Inc) 2,42,381 shares, and Ruanne Cunniff and Gold Farb Inc A/C Acacia Institutional Partners LP 2,92,010 shares at Rs 549 per share. However, Deutsche Boerse Aktiengesellschaft sold 12 lakh shares in company at same price. Greenply Industries | Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings offloaded 7,13,108 shares in at Rs 90.5 per share. (Image: greenply.com) Oswal Chemicals and Fertilisers | Clareville Capital Opportunities Master Fund sold 43,36,635 shares in company at Rs 11.95 per share. However, Alliance Techno Projects was the buyer for shares. (Image: Reuters) Satin Credit Network | Manglam Financial Services acquired 2,95,000 shares in company at Rs 64.5 per share. However, Kora Investments I LLC sold 22,30,207 shares at Rs 64.18 per share. Suumaya Lifestyle | Gretex Share Broking sold 2 lakh shares in company at Rs 31 per share. (Image: suumayalifestyle.com) Tata Elxsi | William Blair International Growth Fund acquired 3,12,485 shares in company at Rs 1,304 per share. (Image: tataelxsi.com) NBCC | Company's profit in Q1FY21 declined to Rs 10.3 crore versus Rs 51.5 crore, revenue fell to Rs 684.5 crore versus Rs 1,890 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) GRM Overseas | Company reported profit at Rs 6.17 crore in Q1FY21 against Rs 1.69 crore, revenue declined to Rs 120 crore from Rs 322 crore YoY. (Image: grmrice.com) JB Chemicals | Company reported higher profit at Rs 121.9 crore in Q1FY21 compared to Rs 59.1 crore, revenue rose to Rs 489.6 crore versus Rs 410.8 crore YoY. (Image: Getty Images) Religare Enterprises | Company posted loss at Rs 182.7 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 147 crore, revenue fell to Rs 506.2 crore from Rs 532.3 crore YoY. Take Solutions | Company decided to sell entire stake in subsidiary APA Engineering for Rs 17.40 crore. Company posted loss at Rs 241 crore in Q1FY21 against profit at Rs 46 crore, revenue declined to Rs 166 crore from Rs 583 crore YoY. (Image: takesolutions.com) Apollo Hospitals Enterprises | Company reported loss at Rs 226.2 crore in Q1FY21 against profit Rs 49.2 crore, revenue fell to Rs 2,171.5 crore versus Rs 2,571.9 crore YoY. (Image: apollohospitals.com) JMT Auto | Company posted loss at Rs 11.6 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 0.8 crore, revenue fell to Rs 27.8 crore from Rs 121.55 crore YoY. (Image: jmtauto.com) ITI | Company repoted loss at Rs 102.3 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 61.04 crore, revenue declined to Rs 165 crore from Rs 160.95 crore YoY. Mcleod Russel | Company posted loss at Rs 90.52 crore in Q1FY21 against loss Rs 11.6 crore, revenue fell to Rs 193.3 crore versus Rs 232.9 crore YoY. (Image: mcleodrussel.com) Mindspace Business Parks REIT | Company to raise up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs. (Image: Moneycontrol) Gati | Company posted loss at Rs 26.9 crore in Q1FY21 against profit of Rs 0.7 crore, revenue declined to Rs 164.3 crore versus Rs 485.1 crore YoY. (Image: gati.com) Future Retail | Company posted loss at Rs 562 crore in Q1FY21 against profit of Rs 159.2 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 1,358.1 crore versus Rs 5,197 crore YoY. (Image: futureretail.in) Raymond | Company reported loss at Rs 247.6 crore in Q1FY21 against loss of Rs 12.2 crore, revenue fell to Rs 163.2 crore versus Rs 1,435.1 crore YoY. (Image: Raymond) PVR | Company posted loss at Rs 225.6 crore in Q1FY21 against profit of Rs 17.6 crore, revenue declined to Rs 12.7 crore versus Rs 880.4 crore YoY. (Image: PTI) SAIL Q1 | Consolidated net loss at Rs 1,226.5 crore against profit of Rs 102.7 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was down 38.8 percent at Rs 9,067.5 crore against Rs 14,820.9 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA loss at Rs 397.8 crore against EBITDA of Rs 1,588.9 crore (YoY). (Image: PTI) Wipro | Company to collaborate with Intel to offer engineering services support. (Image: PTI) ICICI Bank | Bank has got an exemption from paring stake in its life and non-life subsidiaries, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, to 30 percent for a period of three years. (Image: PTI) Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Company reported a net loss of Rs 226.2 crore in Q1FY21 as against profit of Rs 49.2 crore, YoY. Revenue fell 15.6 percent to Rs 2,171.5 crore from Rs 2,571.9 crore, YoY. EBITDA decreased 90.2 percent to Rs 35.5 crore from Rs 363.7 crore while EBITDA margin contracted to 1.6 percent from 14.1 percent, YoY. (Image: PTI) Central Bank of India | Bank has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 5 basis points across all tenors, effective from September 15. The lender has cut the one-year MCLR to 7.10 percent from 7.15 percent. 