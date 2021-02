Here are some of the stocks in the news today.

Results today | Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Tyres, Aptech, Arvind Fashions, Astral Poly Technik, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Consumer Care, City Union Bank, Deepak Fertilisers, Hindustan Copper, Indian Hotels, Inox Leisure, Jubilant FoodWorks, PNC Infratech, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Ramco Systems, SeQuent Scientific, Thermax, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, V-Guard Industries and VIP Industries are among 88 companies that are slated to announce their quarterly earnings.

V-Mart Retail | The company set issue price for its QIP at Rs 2,450 per share.

Tata Consumer Products | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 218.2 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 169.3 crore in Q3YFY20, revenue rose to Rs 3,069.6 crore from Rs 2,493 crore YoY. The company will acquire Kottaram Agro Foods for Rs 156 crore.

PNC Infratech | The company's subsidiary received financial closure for Uttar Pradesh project.

Infosys | The company received digital transformation contract from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Ratnamani Metals | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 60.1 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 101 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 440.8 crore from Rs 756 crore YoY.

Ajanta Pharma | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 176.6 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 107.6 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 748.7 crore from Rs 651.2 crore YoY.

Indigo Paints | Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired 6,41,953 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,730.29 per share on the NSE, AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought 4,13,846 shares at Rs 2,774.47 per share, India Acorn ICAV bought 5,38,135 shares at Rs 2,719.79 per share and Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment FD acquired 5,30,868 equity shares at Rs 2,601.54 per share. However, Edelweiss Finance and Investments sold 3,50,431 shares at Rs 2,613 per share.

PVR | Societe Generale acquired 10,01,813 shares in company at Rs 1,519.52 per share on the BSE. However, Multiples Private Equity Fund sold 3,01,309 shares at Rs 1,517.54 per share and Multiples Private Equity Fund I 8,78,153 shares at Rs 1,517.91 per share.