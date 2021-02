Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Results today | Grasim Industries, Bharat Forge, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Anant Raj, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Dynamics, Cochin Shipyard, Dilip Buildcon, Delta Corp, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Force Motors, GE T&D India, GIC Housing Finance, GMR Infrastructure, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Inox Wind, ITI, Lux Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, MOIL, Motherson Sumi Systems, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, NALCO, The New India Assurance Company, PC Jeweller, PTC India, Siemens, Sobha, Sterling and Wilson Solar, Voltas and Zuari Agro Chemicals are among 953 companies to announce their quarterly earnings.

Ashok Leyland | The company posted loss at Rs 19.4 crore in Q3FY21 against profit of Rs 27.7 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 4,813.5 crore from Rs 4,015.6 crore YoY.

Power Grid Corporation | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 3,367.7 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 2,672 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 10,142.5 crore from Rs 9,364.4 crore YoY.

SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation | DGCA raised minimum and maximum fare by 10-30 percent on domestic flights effective immediately - CNBC-TV18.

ACC | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 472.4 crore in October-December quarter 2020 against Rs 273.3 crore in October-December quarter 2019, revenue rose to Rs 4,144.7 crore from Rs 4,060.3 crore YoY.

Sun Pharma | SEBI issued 8 settlement orders in the matter of Sun Pharma.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint | The Board appointed Tmt. Sathya Ananth, General Manager (Finance) as interim CFO of the company.

Prestige Estates Projects | The company reported sharply lower consolidated profit at Rs 87.8 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 216.4 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 1,847.6 crore from Rs 2,680.9 crore YoY.

APL Apollo Tubes | CRISIL revised rating for company's long term bank facilities to AA from AA-, with stable outlook.

ITD Cementation | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 30.02 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 10.59 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 791.68 crore from Rs 707.3 crore YoY.

Capacite Infraprojects | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 15.33 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 23.38 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 305.76 crore from Rs 404.94 crore YoY.

VA Tech Wabag | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 38.04 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 28.25 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 796.02 crore from Rs 679.44 crore YoY.

RITES | The company received major order for general consultancy work from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation for Rs 61 crore.

Bayer Cropscience | The company reported loss at Rs 45.1 crore in Q3FY21 against profit at Rs 137.9 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 918.2 crore from Rs 854 crore YoY.

General Insurance Corporation of India | The company reported standalone profit at Rs 987.42 crore in Q3FY21 against loss of Rs 1,069.64 crore in Q3FY20, premium earned rose to Rs 9,139.16 crore from Rs 7,828.48 crore YoY.

Oil India | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 889.69 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 709.39 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 2,137.34 crore from Rs 2,957.19 crore YoY.

Gujarat Pipavav Port | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 58.72 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 134 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 198.4 crore from Rs 196.58 crore YoY.

ITC | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 3,587.09 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 4,050.4 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 14,124.48 crore from Rs 13,307.54 crore YoY.