Stocks in the news | RIL, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Shalby, Cipla, ADF Foods, Wipro, Rane Brake

Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Lender’s Board will meet on October 15 to consider a rights issue to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore. "Pursuant to Regulation 29(1 )(d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please note that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 to consider and approve, inter alia, the issue of Securities of the Bank to existing shareholders of the Bank on a rights basis, as may be permitted under applicable law, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required," the bank said in a note to exchanges on October 11.