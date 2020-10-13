Stocks in the news | RIL, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Shalby, Cipla, ADF Foods, Wipro, Rane Brake

DFM Foods, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Gujarat Craft Industries, Shakti Pumps India, Rane Brake Lining, UTI Asset Management Company, Bal Pharma, SRF, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. ADF Foods | Ashish Kacholia bought 1.14 percent stake in the company in September quarter. (Image: adf-foods.com) DFM Foods | Ashish Kacholia increased stake in the company to 2.84 percent in the September quarter from 2 percent in June quarter. Vanaja Sundar Iyer acquired 1.87 percent stake in company. Wipro | Company will announce its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. It is expected to report around 3.5 percent dollar revenue growth QoQ in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Large deal wins and easing of supply-side constraints may boost topline. The constant currency revenue growth could be around 2 percent QoQ, while profit is expected to grow in the range of 4-9 percent backed by revenue and stable EBIT margin. Mcnally Bharat Engineering | The company received a notice from SBI against the working capital facilities availed. (Image: mcnallybharat.com) Gujarat Craft Industries | The company appointed Jhanvi Jansari as Chief Financial Officer. Shalby | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 24.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 12.9 crore YoY, revenue fell to Rs 115.6 crore from Rs 125.7 crore YoY. (Image: shalby.org) Cipla | Avenue Therapeutics Inc received complete response letter from the FDA for new drug application IV Tramadol. (Image: PTI) Shakti Pumps India | Investor AF Holdings sold 4.81 lakh shares (2.6 percent stake) in the company and cut stake to 6.3 percent. Reliance Industries | Reliance Jio has become the first mobile service provider to cross 40 crore customers mark in India with net addition of over 35 lakh subscribers in July, according to data released by telecom regulator Trai on October 12. The overall telecom subscriber base increased marginally to 116.4 crore in July from 116 crore in June. Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd, which own Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.” Rane Brake Lining | The company will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on October 15. Simplex Realty | LIC cut stake in the company to 16.78 percent from 18.87 percent earlier. (Image: Reuters) Vivimed Labs | Company received approvals for 2 ophthalmic products and 2 oral liquid suspension products, and expecting 5 more approvals in ophthalmics and oral solids in Q4 CY 2020. (Image: Justdial) UTI Asset Management Company | Edelweiss Alternative Equity Scheme sold 9,18,215 shares in the company at Rs 515.56 per share on the NSE. Bal Pharma | Sonali Suman sold 83,530 shares in company at Rs 72.24 per share on the NSE. (Image: balpharma.com) SRF | QIP issue opened on October 12, floor price is fixed at Rs 4,168.73 per share. Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Lender’s Board will meet on October 15 to consider a rights issue to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore. "Pursuant to Regulation 29(1 )(d) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please note that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 to consider and approve, inter alia, the issue of Securities of the Bank to existing shareholders of the Bank on a rights basis, as may be permitted under applicable law, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required," the bank said in a note to exchanges on October 11. Godrej Properties | Company added a new project in Bengaluru with saleable area of 1.6 msf. Infosys | The company has completed the acquisition of US-based product design and development firm Kaleidoscope Innovation. On September 3, Infosys had announced that it will acquire Kaleidoscope Innovation for up to $42 million (about Rs 308 crore). First Published on Oct 13, 2020 08:13 am