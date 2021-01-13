Stocks in the news | SBI, Wipro, Infosys, PNC Infratech, GMR Infra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Wipro | The software services provider is expected to report revenue growth within its given guidance for the quarter ended December 2020 driven by large deals wins. Key things to watch out for would be Q4 guidance; execution of past large deals; the outcome of annual budgeting cycle of clients and its implications for Wipro; large deal pipeline and pace of decision making; demand commentaries of key verticals; and exits and new hires resulting from the change in the organization structure.

Hero MotoCorp | The company appointed new distributor partners in Nicaragua & Honduras, in Central America.

Tata Elxsi | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 105 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 78.8 crore, revenue rose to Rs 477.1 crore from Rs 430.2 crore QoQ.

Bharti Airtel | The company received approvals for its relevant downstream investments and is initiating process to revise foreign investment limit to 100 percent with immediate effect. It informed NSDL to monitor overall FDI Llimit at 100 percent.

Tech Mahindra | The company will buy entire stake in Payments Technology for $9 million.

Tata Motors | Global wholesale numbers increased 37 percent QoQ and 1 percent year-on-year to 2.78 lakh units in Q3FY21.

Bharat Rasayan | The board approved the proposal of buyback of 2.2 percent shares at Rs 11,500 per share.

V2 Retail | Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd sold 1,81,823 equity shares in the company at Rs 98 per share on the NSE.

Bliss GVS Pharma | LTS Investment Fund acquired 5.2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 207 per share on the NSE.

Seacoast Shipping Services | The board has approved a fund raising of up to Rs 35 crore, through a Rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company.

India Glycols | India Ratings affirmed the company's long-term issuer rating as 'A-' and the Outlook is stable.

Nirmitee Robotics India | The company is going to provide AC duct cleaning services at India's Largest Hydroelectric power station i.e., Koyna Hydroelectric power project.

State Bank of India | MFs reduced stake in the bank to 12.72 percent in the December quarter from 12.95 percent in the September quarter. LIC also lowered shareholding to 9.74 percent from 10 percent in same periods, while FPIs raised stake to 9.82 percent from 7.75 percent in same period.

PNC Infratech | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund increased stake in the company to 5.05 percent from 4.98 percent earlier.

GMR Infrastructure | Promoter entity GMR Business and Consultancy LLP released pledge on 0.22 percent equity and GMR Enterprises on 1.21 percent equity.

Emami | Promoter entities Suntrack Commerce Pvt Ltd and Bhanu Vyapaar Pvt Ltd released pledge on 0.44 percent and 0.45 percent equity shares, respectively.

Filatex India | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 66.04 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 18.57 crore in Q3FY20, revenue declined to Rs 721.59 crore from Rs 737.73 crore YoY.

Vikas Multicorp | The company reported Q3FY21 profit at Rs 6.62 lakh against Rs 113.43 lakh in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 9.43 crore from Rs 47.1 crore YoY. The board approved an initial investment up to Rs 35 crore for pharmaceutical and healthcare business, and also in principally approved the acquisition of Advik Laboratories.

HPL Electric & Power | The company reported higher profit at Rs 8.39 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 6.7 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 243.98 crore from Rs 244.13 crore YoY.

Sterlite Technologies | LIC increased stake in the company to 2.97 percent in December quarter, from 1.22 percent in September quarter.

Alkem Laboratories | LIC increased stake in the company to 3.42 percent in December quarter from 2.27 percent in September quarter, but HDFC Life Insurance Company's name did not appear in December quarter, which had held 1.07 percent stake in the company in September quarter.

Results today | Infosys, Wipro, 5paisa Capital, Amtek Auto, Asian Tea & Exports, CESC, Capital Trade Links, GTPL Hathway, Mideast (India) and Rajoo Engineers will announce their quarterly earnings on January 13.