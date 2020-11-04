Stocks in the news | SBI, Adani Gas, Ajanta Pharma, Ramco Systems, Vikas EcoTech, Uflex, JSW Steel

Ratnamani Metals, PVR, Adani Ports, Godrej Industries, Chandni Textiles Engineering, AU Small Finance Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, JMC Projects, HFCL, Uttam Galva Steels, Transport Corporation are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is a list of stocks in the news today.
Results today | State Bank of India, Lupin, HPCL, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Tyres, Asahi India Glass, Balrampur Chini Mills, BASF India, Gati, Godrej Agrovet, Greenply Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hikal, Indian Hotels, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jubilant Life Sciences, Jyothy Labs, Kalpataru Power Transmission, KEC International, Nelco, Nilkamal, Pidilite Industries, Praj Industries, SRF, Thermax, United Spirits.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 56.7 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 76.5 crore, revenue fell to Rs 576.9 crore from Rs 610.2 crore YoY. (Image: Twitter)
PVR | The company posted consolidated loss at Rs 183.9 crore in Q2FY21 against profit of Rs 47.9 crore, revenue fell to Rs 40.4 crore from Rs 973.2 crore YoY.
Adani Gas | Company reported higher profit at Rs 136 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 120 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 441 crore from Rs 503 crore YoY. Adani Gas | Company acquires three geographical areas for city gas distribution. Signs agreement for acquisition of three geographical areas- Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East). It shall now have a presence in 22 cities as a standalone entity. Presence in additional 19 cities with JV partner IOC.
Ajanta Pharma | Company reported higher profit at Rs 170.2 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 116.4 crore, revenue rose to Rs 715.9 crore from Rs 642.8 crore YoY. Company approved to buyback shares worth up to Rs 135.97 crore at Rs 1,850 per share. (Image: Twitter)
Adani Ports | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 1,387 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 1,054.1 crore, revenue rose to Rs 2,902.5 crore from Rs 2,821.2 crore YoY.
Godrej Industries | CRISIL assigned 'A1+' rating to the company's issue of Commercial Paper Programme of up to Rs 1,500 crore. (Image: godrejindustries.com)
Chandni Textiles Engineering | Company received new contract from Kimplas Piping Systems Private Limited, Nashik - A Member Of NORMA Group (Germany).
AU Small Finance Bank | Bank entered into agreement with Care Health Insurance Company for health insurance products as corporate agent. (Image: PTI)
Dhanlaxmi Bank | Bank reported profit at Rs 14.01 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 22.07 crore, NII fell to Rs 88.66 crore from Rs 100.65 crore YoY.
Salzer Electronics | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 7.03 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 6.4 crore, revenue rose to Rs 155.2 crore from Rs 143.88 crore YoY.
Ramco Systems | Company reported profit at Rs 16.93 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 14.18 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 159.8 crore from Rs 145.2 crore QoQ. (Image: ramco.com)
Vikas EcoTech | Company reported profit at Rs 1.84 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 7.8 crore, revenue fell to Rs 43.6 crore from Rs 50.96 crore YoY. (Image: vikasecotech.com)
Prince Pipes and Fittings | Company reported higher profit at Rs 46.57 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 33.4 crore, revenue increased to Rs 458.6 crore from Rs 429.2 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
JMC Projects | Company reported consolidated loss at Rs 18.13 crore in Q2FY21 against profit at Rs 14.44 crore, revenue fell to Rs 842.67 crore from Rs 976.64 crore YoY.
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired further 10 lakh equity shares, increasing stake to 21.85 percent. (Image: hfcl.com)
Uttam Galva Steels | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 19.31 crore in Q2FY21 against loss Rs 335.45 crore, revenue climbed to Rs 189.1 crore from Rs 140 crore YoY.
Transport Corporation of India | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 38.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 696.89 crore from Rs 684.56 crore YoY. (Image: tcil.com)
Uflex | CRISIL reaffirmed long term credit rating at A/Stable. (Image: uflexltd.com)
JSW Steel | Promoter entity Danta Enterprises Pvt Ltd released pledge on 26 lakh equity shares.
