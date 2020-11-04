Stocks in the news | SBI, Adani Gas, Ajanta Pharma, Ramco Systems, Vikas EcoTech, Uflex, JSW Steel

Adani Gas | Company reported higher profit at Rs 136 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 120 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 441 crore from Rs 503 crore YoY. Adani Gas | Company acquires three geographical areas for city gas distribution. Signs agreement for acquisition of three geographical areas- Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East). It shall now have a presence in 22 cities as a standalone entity. Presence in additional 19 cities with JV partner IOC.