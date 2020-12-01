Stocks in the news | SAIL, Maruti, Tata Motors, Future Consumer, NLC India, Kalpataru Power

M&M, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland in focus, Hero Motocorp, V2 Retail, Akashdeep Metal Industries, JTL Infra, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, ICICI Lombard are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is a list of stocks in news today.
Auto Stocks including M&M, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland in focus | Companies will release their November sales data.
SAIL | Soma Modal appointed as chairperson of SAIL till April 2023.
Tata Motors | Subsidiary raised $300 million via issuance of Senior Notes. (Image: Reuters)
Hero Motocorp | Company appointed Michael Clarke as chief operating officer. (Image: PTI)
V2 Retail | Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd sold 4.5 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 84.30 per share on the BSE.
Akashdeep Metal Industries | Non-promoter entity Anisha Impex Ltd alongwith PACs increased stake in the company to 16.91 percent from 12.52 percent earlier, via open market transaction. (Image: Reuters)
Warren Tea | Company disposed of one of its real estate property Suvira House in Kolkata. (Image: warrentea.com)
Future Consumer | Bennett, Coleman & Company reduced stake in company to 4.25 percent from 6.33 percent via open market transaction. (Image: Twitter @_FutureConsumer)
NLC India | Company issued commercial paper to HDFC Trustee Company and Nippon Life India Trustee. (Image: nlcindia.com)
JTL Infra | Promoter entity Jagan Industries sold 4.01 percent stake in company via open market transaction. (Image: jtlinfra.com)
HealthCare Global Enterprises | Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Kamini A Rao and her family members (minority shareholders) for the acquisition of 46,695 Equity Shares aggregating to 49.9 percent in BACC. Company approved the appointment of Meghraj Arvindrao Gore as the CEO. (Image: hcgel.com)
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | The commercial paper amount has been duly paid on November 27. (Representative Image)
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company | Company received in-principle approval of The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India to the draft scheme of arrangement between company and Bharti AXA General Insurance Company.
Fortis Healthcare | Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd increased stake in company to 5.02 percent from 4.96 percent earlier via open market purchases.
Ballarpur Industries | ICICI Bank sold 2.03 percent stake in company via open market transaction, reducing stake to 9.99 percent.
Bombay Rayon Fashions | Company entered into a business transfer agreement with subsidiary BRFL Textiles for slump sale of its Tarapur Undertaking.
Kalpataru Power Transmission | Company closed its buyback offer after buying back 58,06,262 equity shares at an average price of Rs 245.75 per share.
Ashapura Minechem | Promoter entity Ashapura Industrial Finance acquired 50,000 equity shares in company via open market transaction, increasing stake to 15.11 percent.
Action Construction Equipment | Promoter Vijay Agarwal increased stake in company to 37.5 percent from 37.47 percent earlier. (Image: ace-cranes.com)
Vipul | Company entered into an agreement to disinvest its 49 percent stake in subsidiary Vipul Lavanya Developers.
Glenmark Pharma | Company to divest select anti-allergy brands to Dr Reddy’s in Russia and Ukraine.
Unichem Labs | Company received USFDA approval for Atenolol & Chlorthalidone tablets used to treat hypertension, lower blood pressure.
Indiabulls Housing Finance | Company raised Rs 93 crore by selling part of its stake in OakNorth Holdings. The company has raised a total of Rs 2,670 crore as fresh equity in September, October and November.
Reliance Capital | Company has defaulted on interest payment on term loans of HDFC Ltd and Axis Bank as on October 31, 2020. The company failed to make interest payment of Rs 4.77 crore to HDFC and Rs 71 lakh to Axis Bank.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 08:03 am