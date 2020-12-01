PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news | SAIL, Maruti, Tata Motors, Future Consumer, NLC India, Kalpataru Power

M&M, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland in focus, Hero Motocorp, V2 Retail, Akashdeep Metal Industries, JTL Infra, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, ICICI Lombard are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News
Here is the list of stocks in news today.

Here is a list of stocks in news today.

Auto Stocks including M&M, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland in focus | Companies will release their November sales data.

Auto Stocks including M&M, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland in focus | Companies will release their November sales data.

SAIL | Soma Modal appointed as chairperson of SAIL till April 2023.

SAIL | Soma Modal appointed as chairperson of SAIL till April 2023.

Tata Motors | Subsidiary raised $300 million via issuance of Senior Notes. (Image: Reuters)

Tata Motors | Subsidiary raised $300 million via issuance of Senior Notes. (Image: Reuters)

Hero Motocorp | Company appointed Michael Clarke as chief operating officer. (Image: PTI)

Hero Motocorp | Company appointed Michael Clarke as chief operating officer. (Image: PTI)

V2 Retail | Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd sold 4.5 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 84.30 per share on the BSE.

V2 Retail | Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd sold 4.5 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 84.30 per share on the BSE.

Akashdeep Metal Industries | Non-promoter entity Anisha Impex Ltd alongwith PACs increased stake in the company to 16.91 percent from 12.52 percent earlier, via open market transaction. (Image: Reuters)

Akashdeep Metal Industries | Non-promoter entity Anisha Impex Ltd alongwith PACs increased stake in the company to 16.91 percent from 12.52 percent earlier, via open market transaction. (Image: Reuters)

Warren Tea | Company disposed of one of its real estate property Suvira House in Kolkata. (Image: warrentea.com)

Warren Tea | Company disposed of one of its real estate property Suvira House in Kolkata. (Image: warrentea.com)

Future Consumer | Bennett, Coleman & Company reduced stake in company to 4.25 percent from 6.33 percent via open market transaction. (Image: Twitter @_FutureConsumer)

Future Consumer | Bennett, Coleman & Company reduced stake in company to 4.25 percent from 6.33 percent via open market transaction. (Image: Twitter @_FutureConsumer)

NLC India | Company issued commercial paper to HDFC Trustee Company and Nippon Life India Trustee. (Image: nlcindia.com)

NLC India | Company issued commercial paper to HDFC Trustee Company and Nippon Life India Trustee. (Image: nlcindia.com)

JTL Infra | Promoter entity Jagan Industries sold 4.01 percent stake in company via open market transaction. (Image: jtlinfra.com)

JTL Infra | Promoter entity Jagan Industries sold 4.01 percent stake in company via open market transaction. (Image: jtlinfra.com)

HealthCare Global Enterprises | Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Kamini A Rao and her family members (minority shareholders) for the acquisition of 46,695 Equity Shares aggregating to 49.9 percent in BACC. Company approved the appointment of Meghraj Arvindrao Gore as the CEO. (Image: hcgel.com)

HealthCare Global Enterprises | Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Kamini A Rao and her family members (minority shareholders) for the acquisition of 46,695 Equity Shares aggregating to 49.9 percent in BACC. Company approved the appointment of Meghraj Arvindrao Gore as the CEO. (Image: hcgel.com)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | The commercial paper amount has been duly paid on November 27. (Representative Image)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | The commercial paper amount has been duly paid on November 27. (Representative Image)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company | Company received in-principle approval of The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India to the draft scheme of arrangement between company and Bharti AXA General Insurance Company.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company | Company received in-principle approval of The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India to the draft scheme of arrangement between company and Bharti AXA General Insurance Company.

Fortis Healthcare | Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd increased stake in company to 5.02 percent from 4.96 percent earlier via open market purchases.

Fortis Healthcare | Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd increased stake in company to 5.02 percent from 4.96 percent earlier via open market purchases.

Ballarpur Industries | ICICI Bank sold 2.03 percent stake in company via open market transaction, reducing stake to 9.99 percent.

Ballarpur Industries | ICICI Bank sold 2.03 percent stake in company via open market transaction, reducing stake to 9.99 percent.

Bombay Rayon Fashions | Company entered into a business transfer agreement with subsidiary BRFL Textiles for slump sale of its Tarapur Undertaking.

Bombay Rayon Fashions | Company entered into a business transfer agreement with subsidiary BRFL Textiles for slump sale of its Tarapur Undertaking.

Kalpataru Power Transmission | Company closed its buyback offer, after buying back 58,06,262 equity shares at an average price of Rs 245.75 per share.

Kalpataru Power Transmission | Company closed its buyback offer after buying back 58,06,262 equity shares at an average price of Rs 245.75 per share.

Ashapura Minechem | Promoter entity Ashapura Industrial Finance acquired 50,000 equity shares in company via open market transaction, increasing stake to 15.11 percent.

Ashapura Minechem | Promoter entity Ashapura Industrial Finance acquired 50,000 equity shares in company via open market transaction, increasing stake to 15.11 percent.

Action Construction Equipment | Promoter Vijay Agarwal increased stake in company to 37.5 percent from 37.47 percent earlier. (Image: ace-cranes.com)

Action Construction Equipment | Promoter Vijay Agarwal increased stake in company to 37.5 percent from 37.47 percent earlier. (Image: ace-cranes.com)

Vipul | Company entered into an agreement to disinvest its 49 percent stake in subsidiary Vipul Lavanya Developers.

Vipul | Company entered into an agreement to disinvest its 49 percent stake in subsidiary Vipul Lavanya Developers.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharma | Company to divest select anti-allergy brands to Dr Reddy’s in Russia and Ukraine.

Unichem Labs | Company received USFDA approval for Atenolol & Chlorthalidone tablets used to treat hypertension, lower blood pressure.

Unichem Labs | Company received USFDA approval for Atenolol & Chlorthalidone tablets used to treat hypertension, lower blood pressure.

indiabulls house

Indiabulls Housing Finance | Company raised Rs 93 crore by selling part of its stake in OakNorth Holdings. The company has raised a total of Rs 2,670 crore as fresh equity in September, October and November.

Reliance Capital | Company has defaulted on interest payment on term loans of HDFC Ltd and Axis Bank as on October 31, 2020. The company failed to make interest payment of Rs 4.77 crore to HDFC and Rs 71 lakh to Axis Bank.

Reliance Capital | Company has defaulted on interest payment on term loans of HDFC Ltd and Axis Bank as on October 31, 2020. The company failed to make interest payment of Rs 4.77 crore to HDFC and Rs 71 lakh to Axis Bank.

First Published on Dec 1, 2020 08:03 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.