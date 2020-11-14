Stocks in the news | Sadbhav Engineering, HSIL, Indiabulls Housing Finance

PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Aeronautics, Asian Granito India, Indiabulls Real Estate, are also among the stocks in focus today.

Tata Steel: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 1,635.4 crore in Q2 FY21 compared to Rs 4,043.5 crore, revenue rose to Rs 37,154 crore from Rs 34,759 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia)

Sadbhav Engineering | The company reported lower profit at Rs 5.2 crore in Q2 FY21 compared to Rs 25.8 crore, revenue fell to Rs 412.2 crore from Rs 565.1 crore YoY.

Hindustan Aeronautics | The company reported lower profit at Rs 615.2 crore in Q2 FY21 compared to Rs 621.8 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 4,853.6 crore from Rs 3,449 crore YoY. (Image: hal-india.co.in)

Asian Granito India | Barclays Securities India acquired 1,59,263 equity shares of the company at Rs 292 per share on the NSE. (Image: aglasiangranito.com)

HSIL | The company bought 4.25 lakh equity shares of itself at Rs 89.38 per share on the NSE. (Image: hsilgroup.com)

Indiabulls Housing Finance | BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 24,84,017 equity shares of the company at Rs 175.77 per share on the NSE.

Indiabulls Real Estate | Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 47,79,929 equity shares of the company at Rs 60.36 per share on the NSE.

