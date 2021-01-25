Stocks in the news | RIL, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Oberoi Realty, Gland Pharma, JM Financial, IIFL Finance

Here are some of the stocks in the news today.

Reliance Industries | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 14,894 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 10,602 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,23,997 crore from Rs 1,16,195 crore QoQ. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com)

Birla Corporation | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 148.2 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 81.5 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,776.6 crore from Rs 1,715 crore YoY.

UltraTech Cement | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,584 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 711 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 12,254.1 crore from Rs 10,439.3 crore YoY.

Supreme Industries | The company posted strong profit at Rs 312.3 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 123.4 crore in Q3FY20, revenue surged to Rs 1,843.8 crore from Rs 1,373.3 crore YoY.

Mahindra Lifespace | The company posted loss at Rs 9.7 crore in Q3FY21 against profit of Rs 2 crore, revenue fell to Rs 65.16 crore from Rs 78.83 crore YoY.

Piramal Enterprises | DHFL administrator informed the company of committee of creditors declaring it as successful resolution applicant.

Tata Motors | The company raised passenger vehicles prices by up to Rs 26,000.

Grasim Industries | The company entered paints business, will invest Rs 5,000 crore over next 3 years.

Oberoi Realty | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 286.6 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 148.2 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 828.4 crore from Rs 527.4 crore YoY.

Gland Pharma | The company posted higher profit at Rs 204.1 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 154.1 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 859.4 crore from Rs 646 crore YoY.

Crompton Greaves Consumer | The company reported lower profit at Rs 151.1 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 161 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 1,348.1 crore from Rs 1,071.3 crore YoY.

Federal-Mogul Goetze | The company will sell up to 1.15 crore shares (representing 20.68 percent of equity) via offer for sale on January 25-27, floor price fixed at Rs 305 per share.

Yes Bank | The bank reported profit at Rs 150.7 crore in Q3FY21 against loss of Rs 18,560 crore in Q3FY20, net interest income jumped to Rs 2,560.4 crore from Rs 1,064.7 crore YoY.

JSW Steel | The company posted sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 2,669 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 187 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 21,859 crore from Rs 18,055 crore YoY.

Polycab India | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 262.5 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 600.6 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 2,798.8 crore from Rs 5,889.1 crore YoY.

Hinduja Global Solutions | Subsidiary Hinduja Global Solutions UK, which holds 91.77 percent equity in HGS Digital LLC, acquired the balance 8.23 percent equity.

DCB Bank | The bank reported profit at Rs 96.21 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 96.70 crore in Q3FY20, net interest income rose to Rs 334.77 crore from Rs 323.1 crore YoY.

JM Financial | The company reported higher profit at Rs 251 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 222.82 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 884.81 crore from Rs 900.80 crore YoY.

IIFL Finance | ICRA reaffirmed the rating assigned to the short term debt programmes at 'A1+' and the rating of 'AA (Negative)/ PP-MLD AA (Negative)' to the long term debt programmes of the company.

Rossari Biotech | The company reported higher profit at Rs 21.62 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 18.25 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 209.98 crore from Rs 162.4 crore YoY.

Cadila Healthcare | Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA for Liothyronine sodium tablets, which are used to treat an underactive thyroid.

Tata Power | Tata Power Solar Systems received the EPC order for Rs 1,200 crore from NTPC for setting up of 320MW ground mounted Solar PV project.

Sharda Motor Industries | The board meeting to be held on February 10 to consider sub-division of equity share having face value of Rs 10 each, along with un-audited financial results of the company for the third quarter December 2020. (Image: shardamotor.com)

ISGEC Heavy Engineering | The company received an order for wet flue gas desulphurisation system package for the 2x660 MW Khurja Thermal Power Project in Uttar Pradesh from L&T MHI Power Boilers.

Computer Age Management Services | Srikanth Tanikella resigned as the Chief Operations Officer of the company.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures | ICICI Bank sold 13,90,90,471 equity shares in the company, representing approximately 2.03 percent of paid-up equity of the Company in various tranches.

Aster DM Healthcare | The company entered into a share subscription agreement to invest in 15.98 percent of equity share capital of Alfaone Medicals Private Limited.

HPL Electric & Power | Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India reduced stake in the company to 2.97 percent from 3.25 percent earlier.

Century Textiles | The company has reported profit at Rs 31.41 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 35.88 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 769.77 crore from Rs 876.87 crore YoY.

Omax Autos | Newly set-up industrial unit at Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, for manufacture and supply of 'Long Member' has started its commercial production. (Image: omaxauto.com)

Atul | The board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | The company reported higher profit at Rs 263.44 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 251.09 crore in Q3FY20, net premium income rose to Rs 9,488.84 crore from Rs 7,854.98 crore YoY.

Cadila Healthcare | Zydus’ Desidustat shows efficacy and safety in hypoxia treatment in COVID patients in Mexico.