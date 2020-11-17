Stocks in the news | RIL, Tata Steel, Eveready, Wipro, ONGC, BPCL, Kalpataru Power, NBCC

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Eveready, Wipro, ONGC, BPCL, Kalpataru Power, NBCC, Rajesh Exports and Great Eastern Shipping are some of the stocks which are in news today. Moneycontrol News Here are the stocks which are in the news today: Reliance Industries | Reliance Retail Ventures acquired 96 percent equity shares of Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions for Rs 182.12 crore. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com Wipro | The IT major has entered into a strategic partnership with SNP SE to accelerate enterprise transformation for customers globally. ONGC | The oil explorer reported 54.6 percent fall in Q2FY21 net profit at Rs 2,877.8 crore as against Rs 6,336.2 crore while revenue dropped 30.9 percent to Rs 16,917 crore from Rs 24,492.6 crore, YoY. Tata Steel | Company’s consolidated net profit in Q2FY21 declined 59.6 percent to Rs 1,635.4 crore from Rs 4,043.5 crore. Revenue rose 7.4 percent to Rs 37,154 crore from Rs 34,759 crore, YoY. EBITDA increased 59.7 percent to Rs 6,217 crore from Rs 3,893 crore and EBITDA margin expanded to 16.7 percent from 11.3 percent, YoY. Eveready Industries | IndusInd Bank Ltd Client A/c sold 12 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 154.93 per share on the NSE. HDFC Asset Management Company | The company has appointed Navneet Munot as the Managing Director & CEO. Pioneer Embroideries | Pioneer E-Com Fashions LLP acquired 10,34,766 equity shares in company at Rs 22 per share on the NSE. However, Shreeji Capital and Finance sold 5,86,424 shares at same price. Sanginita Chemicals | Param Finlease offloaded 1 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 28.1 per share on the NSE. Vertoz Advertising | Abhyant Construction acquired 63,000 shares at Rs 185.35 per share on the NSE. Rajesh Exports | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 173 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 315.6 crore, revenue rose to Rs 1,02,149.8 crore from Rs 66,827.3 crore YoY. Great Eastern Shipping | The company signed a contract to buy a secondhand capesize bulk carrier. The 2014 Philippines built vessel is expected to join the company's fleet in H2 FY21. Sadbhav Engineering | The company’s net profit in Q2FY21 declined to Rs 5.2 crore from Rs 25.8 crore while revenue fell 27.1 percent to Rs 412.2 crore from Rs 565.1 crore, YoY. Kalpataru Power Transmission | Company successfully commissioned Kohima-Mariani Transmission Ltd. NBCC (India) | Company secured a total business of Rs 1,165.52 crore in the month of October 2020. Oil India | Company has made hydrocarbon discovery at well Dinjan-l in Tinsukia PML in Assam. This discovery will open up new areas for further oil & gas exploration in Assam. BPCL | Transaction advisors for the sale of the government's 52.98 percent stake in the company have received multiple expressions of interest and the transaction will move to the second stage after scrutiny by TA, the government said. First Published on Nov 17, 2020 08:20 am