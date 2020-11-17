Stocks in the news | RIL, Tata Steel, Eveready, Wipro, ONGC, BPCL, Kalpataru Power, NBCC

Tata Steel | Company’s consolidated net profit in Q2FY21 declined 59.6 percent to Rs 1,635.4 crore from Rs 4,043.5 crore. Revenue rose 7.4 percent to Rs 37,154 crore from Rs 34,759 crore, YoY. EBITDA increased 59.7 percent to Rs 6,217 crore from Rs 3,893 crore and EBITDA margin expanded to 16.7 percent from 11.3 percent, YoY.