Stocks in the news | RIL, Route Mobile, Jindal Steel & Power, Dhanlaxmi Bank, TVS Motor, Jump Networks

Can Fin Homes, CAMS, Future Enterprises, Mukand, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Satin Creditcare Network, Metropolis Healthcare, Indostar Capital Finance, Laurus Labs, SBI and Eicher Motors are also among the stocks in focus today.
Reliance Industries | Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, will invest Rs 6,247.5 crore into RIL's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures. In a separate announcement, company said it will raise Rs 7,350 crore from two investors - Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Global alternative asset firm TPG - by selling a stake in the group's retail arm. Through two separate deals, RIL will sell 1.63 percent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) (Image: Reuters) (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)
Can Fin Homes | Caladium Investment Pte Ltd - FDI sold 23,10,205 shares in the company at Rs 423.61 per share. However, The Vanguard Group Inc acquired 22,79,917 shares at same price on the NSE. (Image: canfinhomes.com)
Computer Age Management Services | Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund, Smallcap World Fund Inc, Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Advisor Series and Fidelity Southeast Asia Fund 32,56,255 equity shares in the company. (Image: Twitter)
Future Enterprises | CARE downgraded rating on NCD issue to 'D' on account of default in payment of NCD interest. The company informed invocation of pledge on 43,75,600 shares held by promoter entity Central Departmental Stores. (Image: felindia.com)
Mukand | Company completed redemption of 2nd instalment of 0.01 percent cumulative redeemable preference shares. (Image: mukand.com)
Tata Motors | Company sold 44,444 vehicles in September 2020 against 32,376 vehicles sold in September 2019, sales in Q2 increased 13 percent to 1,06,888 vehicles. (Image: Reuters)
Route Mobile | The company completed the acquisition of primarily intellectual property (software) and associated identified customer contracts (business) of TeleDNA Communications, on a slump sale basis. (Image: routemobile.com)
Vedanta | KFin Technologies has completed the dispatch of letter of offer to all public shareholders in accordance with the Delisting Regulations for Vedanta. (Image: Reuters)
Satin Creditcare Network | Company approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures up to an amount of Rs 25 crore on a private placement basis.
Metropolis Healthcare | CRISIL reaffirmed its 'AA-/Stable' rating on the NCD and the long-term loan facility of the company. (Image: metropolisindia.com)
Jindal Steel & Power | Promoter entity OPJ Trading created pledge on company's 56,86,665 equity shares. (Image: jindalsteelpower.com)
Dhanlaxmi Bank | Shareholders rejected the appointment of Sunil Gurbaxani as Managing Director & CEO of bank.
AGC Networks | Subsidiary Black Box Holdings has completed the acquisition of Fujisoft Technology LLC (Dubai) and Fujisoft Security Solutions LLC (Dubai).
Ashapura Minechem | Promoter Ashapura Industrial Finance acquired additional 35,000 shares in company. (Image: ashapura.com)
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals | CARE reaffirmed AA+ rating for long term bank facilities and A1+ for short term bank facilities. (Image: gacl.com)
Indostar Capital Finance | Company appointed Mohit Raghunath Mairal as the Chief Risk Officer. (Image: indostarcapital.com)
Laurus Labs | Wholly owned subsidiary Laurus Synthesis Inc. USA has been merged with step-down subsidiary Laurus Generics Inc. USA. (Image: Twitter @LaurusLabs)
Dalmia Bharat | Company closed its buyback offer.
ITI | Company signed contract with Ministry of Defense to implement Rs 7,796 crore ASCON Phase-IV project.
VST Tillers and Tractors | Company sold 2,246 power tillers in September 2020 against 1,292 tillers in September 2019. In same period, it sold 1,004 tractors against 669 tractors YoY. (Image: vsttractors.com)
Hero MotoCorp | Company sold 7,15,718 units in September 2020, up 16.9 percent compared to 6,12,204 units YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Cambridge Technology Enterprises | Cambridge Innovation Capital LLC, USA, a wholly owned step down subsidiary, sold 63,888 shares of EasyKnock, Inc, for $241,349.70 to Viola Fintech I, LP a Luxembourg limited partnership. (Image: ctepl.com)
HCL Technologies | Company and IBM expanded alliance to help organizations with digital transformation. (Image: PTI)
Sequent Scientific | Company signed definitive agreement with Servatius Justinus Cornelius Maria Van Der Heijden for acquisition of 15 percent stake from him in Fendigo BV through Alivira Animal Health Limited, Ireland, wholly owned subsidiary of the company. (Image: sequent.in)
State Bank of India | Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra has been appointed as chief Financial officer of the bank.
Emami | Promoter entity Diwakar Viniyog released 3.5 lakh pledged shares.
Nectar Lifesciences | Company reported loss of Rs 16.9 crore in Q1FY21 against profit of Rs 13.7 crore, revenue fell to Rs 390.14 crore from Rs 577.46 crore YoY. (Image: Twitter)
Eicher Motors | Company sold 60,041 motorcycles in September 2020, against 59,500 motorcycles in September 2019.
Solar Industries India | Subsidiary Economic Explosives signed a contract for supply of Multi-Mode Hand Grenade (MMHG) with Ministry of Defense. (Image: Reuters)
TVS Motor | Company registered a sales growth of 14 percent in September 2020 with 3,27,692 units as against 2,87,398 units in August 2020. (Image: tvsmotor.com)
Jump Networks | Harshawardhan Sabale, Managing Director of the company intends to acquire up to 20 percent equity stake in the company.
Kilpest India | Company sold 8,68,000 COVID-19 tests in September with an average price of Rs 230 per test. (Image: kilpest.com)
Apollo Pipes | Company reported a healthy growth of 12,268 MT in Q2FY21, an increase of 19 percent as compared to 10,306MT in Q2FY20. (Image: apollopipes.com)
Angel Broking | Company to list shares on October 5. Issue price is fixed at Rs 306 per share. (Image: Justdial)
Yes Bank | Q2 loans & advances up 1.4 percent QoQ at Rs 1.67 lakh crore. Deposits up 15.7 percent at Rs 1.36 lakh crore QoQ. Q2 credit-to-deposit ratio at 122.9 percent against 140.2 percent QoQ. Liquidity coverage ratio at 105.4 percent against 114.1 percent QoQ.
TCS | Compant to consider share buyback on October 7 along with Q2 earnings. To provide Rs 1,218 crore as exceptional item in Q2 earnings with respect to EPIC case in US.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 08:00 am