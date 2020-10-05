Stocks in the news | RIL, Route Mobile, Jindal Steel & Power, Dhanlaxmi Bank, TVS Motor, Jump Networks

Reliance Industries | Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, will invest Rs 6,247.5 crore into RIL's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures. In a separate announcement, company said it will raise Rs 7,350 crore from two investors - Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Global alternative asset firm TPG - by selling a stake in the group's retail arm. Through two separate deals, RIL will sell 1.63 percent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) (Image: Reuters) (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)