Stocks in the news: RIL, RBL Bank, Ramkrishna Forgings, Indian Energy Exchange, ICICI Pru Life

Reliance Industries | Reliance Industries (RIL) has acquired a minority stake in the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, through its subsidiary Reliance Retail. The mega transaction, which also includes the wholesale, logistics and warehousing business of the Future Group, has a combined value of Rs 24,713 crore. RRFLL also proposes to invest Rs 1200 crore in the preferential issue of equity shares of FEL to acquire 6.09 percent of post-merger equity and Rs 400 crore to acquire warrants convertible into equity shares of FEL, which will result in RRFLL acquiring further 7.05 percent of FEL. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.