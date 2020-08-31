Stocks in the news: RIL, RBL Bank, Ramkrishna Forgings, Indian Energy Exchange, ICICI Pru Life

RITES, Paramount Communications, National Plastic Tech, Sheela Foam, Patel Integrated are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is the list of stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) Reliance Industries | Reliance Industries (RIL) has acquired a minority stake in the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, through its subsidiary Reliance Retail. The mega transaction, which also includes the wholesale, logistics and warehousing business of the Future Group, has a combined value of Rs 24,713 crore. RRFLL also proposes to invest Rs 1200 crore in the preferential issue of equity shares of FEL to acquire 6.09 percent of post-merger equity and Rs 400 crore to acquire warrants convertible into equity shares of FEL, which will result in RRFLL acquiring further 7.05 percent of FEL. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. RITES | The company announced final dividend of Rs 6 per share in addition to already paid interim dividend of Rs 10 per share. (Image: rites.com) RBL Bank | Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, sold 18,92,900 shares of RBL Bank on 27th & 28th of August, 2020, for approx. Rs 38.52 crore. Paramount Communications | The company's consolidated revenue for Q1FY21 stood at Rs 85.83 crore against Rs 152.65 crore YoY. Net loss at Rs 1.6 crore against profit of Rs 6.62 crore YoY. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Raghunath Hariharan tendered his resignation as a Director of the company on August 28. The company appointmented Wilfred John Blackburn as a non-executive (Additional) Director. (Image: PTI) National Plastic Tech | Q1FY21 income fell to Rs 6.16 crore against Rs 26.65 crore YoY. Loss at Rs 1.5 crore against profit of Rs 49 lakh YoY. (Image: Shutterstock) Ramkrishna Forgings | A board meeting is scheduled for September 2 to consider and approve raising funds. (Image: ramkrishnaforgings.com) Sheela Foam | DSP Mutual Fund bought 5,90,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 1,365 per share via a bulk deal on BSE. Tushaar Gautam sold 10,00,000 shares of the company at the same average price. Indian Energy Exchange | PPFAS Mutual Fund bought 24,37,780 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 190. Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) sold 26,01,205 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 190.12 per share via a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: iexindia.com) Patel Integrated | Central Bank of India sold 7,85,500 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 31.08 per share through a bulk deal on NSE. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Aug 31, 2020 07:44 am