Stocks in the news | RIL, ICICI Bank, UPL, DLF, Jindal Stainless, Axis Bank

Just Dial, Axis Bank, Escorts, Aarti Industries, IndusInd Bank, Rain Industries, Grasim Industries, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Results today | HDFC, Cadila Healthcare, Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Bandhan Bank, AIA Engineering, Anant Raj, BF Utilities, Coromandel International, City Union Bank, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Escorts, Narayana Hrudayalaya, OnMobile Global, Pfizer, PNC Infratech, Shriram City Union Finance, TCI Express, Whirlpool of India, Wockhardt, Wonderla Holidays and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Just Dial | The company consolidated Q2 net profit fell 38.5 percent YoY at Rs 47.34 crore versus Rs 76.94 crore and revenue was down 30.9 percent at Rs 167.53 crore versus Rs 242.57 crore. Axis Bank | Arms to buy up to 19 percent stake in Max Life versus 17 percent earlier. (Image: Reuters) Escorts | CRISIL reaffirmed rating of short and long term bank facilities, while revised its outlook to positive from stable. (Image: escortsgroup.com) Aarti Industries | CRISIL upgraded the long-term rating to CRISIL AA/stable from CRISIL AA-/positive (Image: aarti-industries.com) UPL | Q2 net profit at Rs 537 crore versus Rs 202 crore and revenue up 14.4 percent at Rs 8,939 crore versus Rs 7,817 crore. DLF | Q2 consolidated net profit down 48 percent YoY at Rs 232 crore versus Rs 446 crore and revenue was down 6.2 percent at Rs 1,610 crore versus Rs 1,716 crore (Image: Reuters) Jindal Stainless | Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 81.7 crore versus Rs 37.8 crore and revenue up at Rs 3,314.1 crore versus Rs 3,291 crore. (Image: jindalinds.com) IndusInd Bank | Q2FY21 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 663.1 crore, up from Rs 510.39 crore QoQ and down from Rs 1,400.96 crore YoY. Rain Industries | Q2 net profit was up 17.1 percent YoY at Rs 118 crore versus Rs 100.8 crore and revenue was down 14.2 percent at Rs 2,556 crore against Rs 2,992 crore. (Image: rain-industries.com) Grasim Industries | The company has executed agreements with Lubrizol Manufacturing India Private for production of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) resin in India. Reliance Industries (RIL) | Consolidated profit for the September quarter stood at Rs 9,567 crore, against adjusted profit at Rs 8,380 crore in the June quarter. Consolidated revenues jumped 27.2 percent sequentially to Rs 1,28,385 crore. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. ICICI Bank | Q2 profit at Rs 4,251.3 crore against Rs 655 crore. Net interest income up 16.2 percent at Rs 9,366.1 crore from Rs 8,057.4 crore, YoY. (Image: PTI) Auto stocks in focus | Leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai and Tata Motors saw better retail sales during the Navratri period this year as compared with last year with pent up demand of last few months aiding the brisk offtake. Maruti reported around 27 percent increase in retail sales at close to 96,700 units during the Navratri period this year. Tata Motors retailed 10,887 units during the Navratri period this year, an increase of 90 percent over 5,725 units last year. First Published on Nov 2, 2020 08:11 am