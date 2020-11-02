Stocks in the news | RIL, ICICI Bank, UPL, DLF, Jindal Stainless, Axis Bank

Auto stocks in focus | Leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai and Tata Motors saw better retail sales during the Navratri period this year as compared with last year with pent up demand of last few months aiding the brisk offtake. Maruti reported around 27 percent increase in retail sales at close to 96,700 units during the Navratri period this year. Tata Motors retailed 10,887 units during the Navratri period this year, an increase of 90 percent over 5,725 units last year.