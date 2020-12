Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

ONGC | Subsidiary ONGC Videsh made 'significant' oil strike in Colombia. (Image: PTI)

ICICI Bank | Fitch affirmed ICICI Bank's issuer rating at BB+, with Negative outlook.

Axis Bank | Fitch affirmed Axis Bank's issuer rating at BB+, with Negative outlook. (Image: Reuters)

ADF Foods | Infinity Holdings acquired another 4 lakh shares in the company at Rs 501.2 per share on the NSE. However, Dangi Alpana Sanjay sold 2 lakh shares at same price. (Image: adf-foods.com)

Century Extrusions | Shah Niraj Rajnikant bought 4 lakh shares in the company at Rs 4.58 per share on the NSE.

Tata Chemicals | Promoter Tata Sons acquired additional 25,71,651 equity shares in the company at Rs 471.88 per share on the NSE. (Image: Wikimedia)

Reliance Industries | NCLT approved the resolution plan submitted by Infrastructure Projects - a division of Reliance Projects and Property Management Services, subsidiary of Reliance Industries, for Reliance Infratel under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which published moneycontrol.com)

Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals | Company has received resignation letter from Rajesh P Ghatalia, the CFO.

Kennametal India | Board approved the merger of WIDIA India Tooling, wholly owned subsidiary of the company with its holding company Kennametal India. (Image: kennametal.com)

A2Z Infra Engineering | Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company sold 1.51 percent stake in company via open market transaction, reducing stake to 4.98 percent. (Image: a2zgroup.co.in)

HMT | HMT Watches has now completed the setup of a watch assembly line and has also received the Industrial license. (Image: hmtwatches.com)

KPI Global Infrastructure | Company has signed new long term power purchase agreement with Alliance Fibres, Surat for sale of 1.30 MW solar power for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer (IPP) business vertical. (Image: kpiglobal.kpgroup.co)

Biofil Chemicals | Libra Healthcare reduced stake in company to 4.79 percent from 5.22 percent.

ITD Cementation India | ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating for the Line of Credit (LOC) at A. The Outlook on the long-term rating has been revised to negative from stable. (Image: itdcem.co.in)

Zodiac Clothing | Pari Washington India Master Fund cut stake in company to 7.01 percent from 7.33 percent earlier. (Image: Twitter)

Jagran Prakashan | Company issued 600 units of commercial paper of Rs 5 lakh each, aggregating to issue size of Rs 30 crore, against earmarking of working capital.

Anjani Portland Cement | CARE revised long term rating on company's bank facilities to A+ from A, while retaining stable outlook. (Image: PTI)

Shirpur Gold Refinery | Ashok Sanghavi has resigned from the post of chief financial officer of the company. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Smartlink Holdings | Board approved the proposal to buy back up to 33.25 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 95 per share, for up to Rs 31.58 crore.

Punjab Communications | Government of Punjab has extended the last date of submission of "Expression of Interest" from November 30 to December 31, 2020 in respect of strategic disinvestment of 71.20 percent equity shareholding in Punjab Communications. (Image: puncom.com)

Tata Power | Company received Letters of Intents from The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) to own the licences for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in WESCO Utility & SOUTHCO Utility license area.

Sun Pharma | Promoter Raksha Valia released pledge on 67.4 lakh equity shares of the company. (Image: Reuters)

Websol Energy System | Company reported profit at Rs 7.07 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 5.33 crore, revenue fell to Rs 39.37 crore from Rs 86.36 crore YoY.

Maruti Suzuki India | Company’s total production in November rose 5.91 percent to 1,50,221 units from 1,41,834 units, YoY. Passenger vehicle production increased by 5.38 percent to 1,46,577 units from 1,39,084 units, YoY.

Dabur, Marico | The companies are in an open spat with each other over claims regarding their honey brands and have taken the matter to advertising regulator ASCI. Dabur said it is filing a complaint against rival Marico before the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) for claiming its Saffola Honey sample being passed through the NMR test. Marico had filed a complaint before the ASCI on October 1, over Dabur's claims of NMR of its honey and was upheld by the regulator.

Eicher Motors: VE Commercial Vehicles has commenced commercial operations at its new manufacturing unit at Bagroda, Bhopal. In the first phase, the plant will have the capacity for the manufacture of 40,000 trucks.

Tata Consumer Products | Company’s Australia-based step-down subsidiary will sell MAP Coffee Business to Buccheri Group for 1.25 million Australian dollars.

NMDC: The Donimalai mine will increase annual iron ore production by 7 mtpa.