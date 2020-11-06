Stocks in the news | RIL, HFCL, ITC, Dish TV India, Adani Transmission, Axis Bank, Minda Corporation

Berger Paints, Dalmia Bharat, Adani Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Inox Leisure, Aditya Birla Capital, Container Corporation of India, Torrent Power, Matrimony.com, are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is a list of stocks in the news today.
Results today | ITC, Cipla, Ashok Leyland, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Vedanta, Bharat Electronics, BEML, BHEL, Bosch, Voltas, 8K Miles Software, Aditya Birla Fashion, Alkem Laboratories, Allcargo Logistics, Astral Poly Technik, Balkrishna Industries, Central Bank of India, CESC, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, CreditAccess Grameen, Dilip Buildcon, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, India Cements, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Dr Lal PathLabs, Lemon Tree Hotels, Manappuram Finance, MRF, Quick Heal Technologies, REC, SAIL, Sonata Software, Tata Consumer Products, Westlife Development.
Berger Paints | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 221 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 194.7 crore, revenue rose to Rs 1,742.6 crore from Rs 1,598.6 crore YoY. (Image: Berger Paints)
Reliance Industries | Public Investment Fund (PIF) invested Rs 9,555 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com)
Dalmia Bharat | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 232 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 36 crore, revenue increased to Rs 2,410 crore from Rs 2,236 crore YoY.
Adani Power | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 2,228 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 3.9 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 7,749.2 crore from Rs 5,915.7 crore YoY.
Chambal Fertilisers | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 436.7 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 380.8 crore, revenue increased to Rs 3,986.9 crore from Rs 3,550.1 crore YoY.
Vinati Organics | Company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 62 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 110 crore, revenue fell to Rs 219.4 crore from Rs 249.1 crore YoY.
Indiabulls Housing Finance | Board to consider raising funds via securities on November 11.
Greaves Cotton | Company reported consolidated loss at Rs 22.5 crore in Q2FY21 against profit at Rs 43.1 crore, revenue dropped to Rs Rs 329.4 crore from Rs 512.4 crore YoY. (Image: greavescotton.com)
Birla Corporation | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 166.6 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 88.3 crore, revenue increased to Rs 1,654.2 crore from Rs 1,626.9 crore YoY.
Inox Leisure | Company posted consolidated loss at Rs 67.8 crore in Q2FY21 against profit at Rs 35.1 crore, revenue plunged to Rs 0.36 crore from Rs 519.9 crore YoY.
Aditya Birla Capital | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 264.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 255.8 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 4,589.1 crore from Rs 3,952.3 crore YoY.
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals | Promoter Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation sold 7.36 percent stake in company to comply minimum public shareholding norm.
Indian Toners & Developers | Company approved buyback of shares worth up to Rs 36.98 crore at a price of Rs 160 per share.
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired additional 10 lakh shares in company via open market transactions. (Image: hfcl.com)
Matrimony.com | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 10.26 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 7.82 crore, revenue rose to Rs 93.3 crore from Rs 92.23 crore YoY. (Image: Wikimedia)
Dish TV India | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 64.51 crore in Q2FY21 against loss at Rs 96.37 crore, revenue fell to Rs 846.4 crore from Rs 893.2 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
KSB | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 42.7 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 25.7 crore, revenue fell to Rs 362.3 crore from Rs 365.8 crore YoY. (Image: ksb.com)
Adani Transmission | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 206.76 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 230.43 crore, total income fell to Rs 2,306.45 crore from Rs 2,638.3 crore YoY.
Axis Bank | Bank executed an agreement for subscribing to 57,743 equity shares to be issued by CSC e-Governance Services India at Rs 6,300 per equity share. (Image: Reuters)
Minda Corporation | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 25.82 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 37.15 crore, revenue rose to Rs 656.1 crore from Rs 558.5 crore YoY.
Container Corporation of India | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 184.62 crore in Q2FY21 against loss at Rs 331.95 crore, revenue fell to Rs 1,509.3 crore from Rs 1,755.61 crore YoY.
Torrent Power | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 200.84 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 754.4 crore, revenue declined to Rs 3,128.7 crore from Rs 3,842 crore YoY. (Image: torrentpower.com)
Cadila Healthcare | Drug regulator's subject expert committee has rejected Zydus Cadila's application for emergency use authorization for its biological therapy, Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b or 'PegiHepTM' as a treatment of moderate COVID-19 patients.
APL Apollo Tubes | Company signs MoU with Zamil Steel Buildings India.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 08:11 am