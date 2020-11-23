Stocks in the news | RIL, Axis Bank, Zee Learn, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Sun Pharma, IRCTC

TD Power Systems, Trident, Private Banks, Punjab National Bank, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, TRF, HFCL, South Indian Bank, IIFL Securities, Jump Networks, Filatex India, Ashok Leyland, Astron Paper & Board Mill, are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is a list of stocks in the news today.
Reliance Industries | Competition Commission of India approved Future Retail & Reliance Retail deal. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com)
TD Power Systems | ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company A/C PMS sold 1,73,833 equity shares in company at Rs 131.3 per share on the NSE. (Image: tdps.co.in)
Trident | Trident Group acquired 6 crore equity shares of the company at Rs 7.9 per share on the NSE. However, Rainbow Integrated Texpark LLP sold shares at the same price. (Image: tridentindia.com)
Private Banks | RBI released panel report on ownership and governance norms of private banks.
Punjab National Bank | ICRA revised rating on bank's Basel III Compliant Tier II bonds to AA (hyb) (Stable) from AA- (hyb) (Stable). (Image: PTI)
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers | Promoter entity Zuari Global acquired 1 lakh equity shares of the company.
TRF | Board approved sale of the entire stake held by Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers (a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the company), in Tata International DLT (TIDLT), a 50|50 joint venture (JV) company of Tata International and Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers.
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired additional 5 lakh equity shares in company via open market transaction. (Image: hfcl.com)
South Indian Bank | Bank will acquire 6.67 percent shareholding in IBBIC through acquisition of 50,000 equity shares at Rs 5 lakh, which will be completed by December.
Axis Bank | Bank will acquire 6.67 percent shareholding in IBBIC through acquisition of 50,000 equity shares at Rs 5 lakh, which will be completed by December. (Image: Reuters)
Zee Learn | Promoter entity Asian Satellite Broadcast's shareholding in company reduced to 7.63 percent from 10.84 percent earlier. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank | CARE revised rating on bank's unsecured redeemable non-convertible subordinated Lower Tier II bonds to BB- (Under Credit Watch with Developing Implications, from BB-/Negative.
IIFL Securities | Board approved buy-back of equity shares of the company; selling / disposing / leasing of asset(s) of the material subsidiary (ies); and resignation of Mohan Radhakrishnan as Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Promoter entity Shanghvi Finance Pvt Ltd pledged 41 lakh equity shares of the company. (Image: Reuters)
Jump Networks | Company reported profit at Rs 6.1 crore in Q2FY21 compared to loss Rs 6.45 crore, revenue increased to Rs 34.3 crore from Rs 9.96 crore YoY.
Filatex India | Nouvelle Securities increased stake in the company to 5.17 percent from 4.97 percent earlier.
Ashok Leyland | Board approved the introduction of Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for all eligible employees of the company. Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary 'Vishwa Buses and Coaches Limited'.
Astron Paper & Board Mill | Promoter entity Asian Granito India released pledge on 10 lakh equity shares.
IRCTC | Government appointed Crawford Bayley & Co., as Legal Advisor for disinvestment of paid up equity capital of IRCTC through offer for sale. (Image courtesy: PTI)
BEML Gets Additional Order Worth `501 Cr For Mumbai Metro.
Indiabulls Housing Finance | Board approves appointment of Dinabandhu Mohapatra as Independent Director of the company for three years.
MEP Infra | Promoter releases pledge on 10 lakh shares (0.6 percent equity) on November 20.
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 07:42 am