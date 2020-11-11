Stocks in the news | Raymond, Tata Power, NMDC, Apollo Pipes, Vikas Multicorp

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company bought 45 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 296.5 per share, Societe Generale 37,67,119 shares at same price and SBI MF acquired 1,01,35,135 shares at Rs 296.49 per share on the NSE. However, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd sold 1,89,26,179 equity shares in company at Rs 296.54 per share and Amalfiaco Limited 3,60,73,821 shares at Rs 296.57 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol)