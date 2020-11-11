Stocks in the news | Raymond, Tata Power, NMDC, Apollo Pipes, Vikas Multicorp

Future Consumer, Aarti Industries, Bata India, HIL, V-Mart Retail, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Results today | Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma, Aban Offshore, Abbott India, Ansal Housing, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Ashapura Minechem, Ashoka Buildcon, Astra Microwave Products, Bharat Forge, Computer Age Management Services, GIC Housing Finance, Godrej Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, GSPL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IFCI, Indraprastha Gas, ITI and LIC Housing Finance among others. Raymond | Company reported loss at Rs 136.6 crore in Q2FY21 against profit of Rs 86.2 crore, revenue fell to Rs 674.2 crore from Rs 1,883.2 crore YoY. (Image: Raymond) Tata Power | Company reported higher profit at Rs 370.9 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 338.5 crore, revenue rose to Rs 8,289.8 crore from Rs 7,677.8 crore YoY. Future Consumer | Company reported loss at Rs 146.8 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 16.7 crore, revenue fell to Rs 238.9 crore from Rs 1,120.8 crore YoY. (Image: Twitter @_FutureConsumer) Aarti Industries | Company reported lower profit at Rs 143.5 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 151.8 crore, revenue increased to Rs 1,330.4 crore from Rs 1,076.8 crore YoY. (Image: aarti-industries.com) Bata India | Company reported loss at Rs 44.3 crore in Q2FY21 against profit at Rs 71.3 crore, revenue plunged to Rs 367.9 crore from Rs 722 crore YoY. HIL | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 94.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 31.9 crore, revenue increased to Rs 703.8 crore from Rs 575.4 crore YoY. V-Mart Retail | Company posted loss at Rs 18.96 crore in Q2FY21 against loss Rs 18.04 crore, revenue fell to Rs 175.5 crore from Rs 314.1 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) NMDC | Company reported higher profit at Rs 772.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 701.5 crore, revenue declined to Rs 2,229.9 crore from Rs 2,241.8 crore YoY. Apollo Pipes | Sageone Investment Advisors LLP acquired 67,729 equity shares in company at Rs 602.2 per share on the NSE. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company bought 45 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 296.5 per share, Societe Generale 37,67,119 shares at same price and SBI MF acquired 1,01,35,135 shares at Rs 296.49 per share on the NSE. However, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd sold 1,89,26,179 equity shares in company at Rs 296.54 per share and Amalfiaco Limited 3,60,73,821 shares at Rs 296.57 per share. (Image: Moneycontrol) Vikas Multicorp | Albula Investment Fund acquired 35 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 8.3 per share on the BSE. (Image: vikasmulticorp.com) ONGC | ONGC Videsh through its wholly owned subsidiary has signed definitive binding agreements with FAR Senegal RSSD SA (Seller), a wholly owned subsidiary of FAR Limited (FAR) for acquiring 13.6667 percent participating interest in Exploitation Area (Sangomar Field) and 15 percent participating interest in Remaining Contract Area (Exploration Area) of Rufisque, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) Block, Offshore Senegal. Wipro | Company wins five-year software engineering services engagement from ThoughtSpot. First Published on Nov 11, 2020 07:57 am