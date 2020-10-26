Stocks in the news | Tech Mahindra, Nestle, MGL, HFCL, RIL, JSW Steel, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank

Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Asian Granito India, Shipping Corporation of India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, NTPC, Supreme Petrochem, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Wabco India, Bhageria Industries, ICICI Lombard are also among the stocks in focus today.
Results today | Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Angel Broking, Finolex Industries, Genus Paper & Boards, GHCL, Hindustan Media Ventures, Alicon Castalloy, Lasa Supergenerics, Lakshmi Machine Works, Max Ventures and Industries, Swaraj Engines, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Zim Laboratories.
Yes Bank | Bank reported profit of Rs 129.4 crore in Q2 FY21 against a loss of Rs 600.1 crore, NII fell to Rs 1,973.4 crore from Rs 2,185.9 crore YoY. (Image: PTI)
Tech Mahindra | The company reported higher profit at Rs 1,064.6 crore in Q2 FY21 against Rs 972.3 crore, revenue rose to Rs 9,371.8 crore from Rs 9,106.3 crore QoQ. Subsidiary Tech Mahindra (Singapore) Pte Ltd agreed to acquire 100 percent stake in Momenton Pty. Ltd, Tenzing Ltd and Tenzing Australia Ltd.
Nestle | The company reported profit at Rs 587 crore in Q3 CY20 against Rs 595.3 crore, revenue increased to Rs 3,541.7 crore versus Rs 3,215.8 crore YoY. (Image: PTI)
JSW Steel | The company reported lower profit at Rs 1,595 crore in Q2 FY21 against Rs 2,536 crore, revenue rose to Rs 19,264 crore from Rs 17,572 crore YoY. (Image: jsw.in)
Bank of Baroda | Bank is going to raise up to Rs 2,755 crore via Tier-1 bonds. (Image: PTI)
Asian Granito India | The company approved subdivision of shares from Rs 10 fully paid up to Rs 2 fully paid up. (Image: aglasiangranito.com)
Punjab & Sind Bank | The cank declared NPA account - IL&FS Financial Services - with outstanding dues of Rs 561.13 crore as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement. Bank already made 100 percent provisioning and account is technically written off.
Mahanagar Gas | LIC increased stake in the company to 5 percent from 4.95 percent via open market purchase. (Image: mahanagargas.com)
Shipping Corporation of India | LIC reduced stake in the company to 10.05 percent from 12.05 percent via market sale.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories | LIC cut stake in the company to 1.59 percent from 3.62 percent via market sale. (Image: drreddys.com)
NTPC | Sebi granted exemption/relaxation to the company from ensuring compliance with the requirement of Buyback Regulations in relation to the proposal for buyback of equity shares. Hence the company said the decision on the proposal for buyback of shares will be taken by the board of directors at the appropriate time. (Image: NTPC)
Supreme Petrochem | The company reported profit at Rs 86.15 crore in Q2 FY21 against Rs 36.06 crore, revenue rose to Rs 694 crore from Rs 668.9 crore YoY. (Image: supremepetrochem.com)
Sudarshan Chemical Industries | Company reported profit at Rs 30.33 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 46.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 428.9 crore from Rs 424.85 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired further 10 lakh equity shares in the company. (Image: hfcl.com)
OnMobile Global | Company closed its share buyback offer. (Image: onmobile.com)
Wabco India | Company reported profit at Rs 35.1 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 33.85 crore, revenue fell to Rs 418.7 crore from Rs 446 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Benares Hotels | Company approved the appointment of Vivek Sharma as the Chief Executive Officer.
Bhageria Industries | Company reported profit at Rs 16.16 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 17.01 crore, revenue declined to Rs 105.8 crore from Rs 108.4 crore YoY. (Image: bhageriagroup.com)
ICICI Lombard General Insurance | Company reported higher profit at Rs 415.74 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 307.91 crore, total income rose to Rs 2,883.4 crore from Rs 2,738.9 crore YoY.
Genus Power Infrastructures | Company reported lower profit at Rs 0.89 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 29.50 crore, revenue declined to Rs 165 crore from Rs 275.4 crore YoY. (Image: genuspower.com)
MT Educare | Promoter Mahesh Shetty to sell up to 42,680 shares via offer for sale on October 26-27.
Aarti Drugs | Company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 75.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 32.31 crore, revenue rose to Rs 578.11 crore from Rs 477.50 crore YoY. Company approved fund raising upto Rs 350 crore.
Great Eastern Shipping | Company took delivery of a secondhand very large gas carrier 'Jag Vishnu' of about 77,922 cbm. The company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q2 FY21. The company also delivered its 1996 built very large gas carrier 'Jag Vidhi' to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in Q2 FY21. (Image: greatship.com)
Greenply Industries | Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings, Westbridge Crossover Fund LLC and others together sold entire 9.20 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. (Image: greenply.com)
Reliance Industries | Amazon has been granted relief by an emergency arbitrator in Singapore to get an interim stay on Future Group's deal with Reliance Retail, in which Reliance has sought to purchase Future's retail assets. Reliance Industries | Reliance Retail’s agreement to acquire Future Retail assets done under proper legal advice. Reliance Retail intends to enforce its rights and complete Future Group Deal without delay. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Aurobindo Pharma | Step-down arm Natrol enters into agreement for sale of business assets. Natrol to be sold to US-based New Mountain Capital for $550 million.
