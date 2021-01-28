Stocks in the news | NTPC, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Coffee, JK Paper, NCL Industries

Here are some of the stocks in the news today.

Affle India | The company announced global launch of Appnext OOBE platform powered by acquisition of DiscoverTech.

NTPC | The company's 140 MW solar photovoltaic project in Uttar Pradesh started commercial operations.

Axis Bank | The profit of the bank fell sharply to Rs 1,116.6 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 1,757 crore in Q3 FY20. Net interest income rose to Rs 7,372.7 crore versus Rs 6,453 crore in the year-ago.

Hindustan Unilever | The company reported a 19 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 1,921 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 1,616 crore. Revenue jumped to Rs 11,862 crore from Rs 9,808 crore.

State Bank of India | Swaminathan Janakiraman & Aswini Kumar Tewari have been appointed as Managing Directors of the bank for three years.

GMR Infrastructure | Subsidiary GMR Hyderabad International Airport raised $300 million via senior notes at a coupon rate of 4.75 percent.

Tata Coffee | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 31.5 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 24.9 crore in Q3 FY20. Revenue increased to Rs 532.7 crore from Rs 501.4 crore.

JK Paper | The company's consolidated profit fell to Rs 65.9 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 131.9 crore in Q3 FY20. Revenue declined to Rs 744.9 crore from Rs 820.6 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion | The company will acquire 51 percent stake in Sabyasachi for Rs 398 crore.

United Spirits | The company reported standalone profit of Rs 229.9 crore in Q3 FY21 down from Rs 258.8 crore in Q3 FY20, revenue fell to Rs 2,488.3 crore from Rs 2,582.5 crore. The company appointed Hina Nagarajan as Managing Director & CEO.

Endurance Technologies | CRISIL upgraded the long-term rating of bank credit facilities to AA+/Stable from AA/Positive and reaffirmed the short-term rating for bank credit facilities/Commercial Papers at A1+.

NCL Industries | The company completed the transaction for the purchase of 100 percent equity stake in Tern Distilleries with United Spirits.

SVP Global Ventures | The company plans to raise Rs 235 crore via equity warrants.

Lakshmi Machine Works | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 33.26 crore in Q3 FY21 up from Rs 3.26 crore in Q3 FY20, revenue rose to Rs 478.56 crore from Rs 320.3 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | The company reported a profit of Rs 305.55 crore in Q3FY21 up from Rs 302.46 crore in Q3 FY20. Net premium income rose to Rs 8,970.84 crore from Rs 8,131 crore.

MMTC | Department of Investment and Public Asset Management invited bids for divestment of equity held by the CPSEs and State PSUs in Neelachal Ispat Nigam, a JV company of MMTC.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 14.8 crore in Q3 FY21 against a loss of Rs 32.5 crore in Q3 FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 115.4 crore from Rs 78.7 crore. (Image: hoclindia.com)

GTPL Hathway | The company sold 51 percent stake each in subsidiaries Vaji Communications and Vizianagar Citi Communications.

Surya Roshni | The company reported profit of Rs 55.62 crore in Q3 FY21 up from Rs 31.07 crore in Q3 FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,578.2 crore from Rs 1,398.4 crore. (Image: surya.co.in)

Hero MotoCorp | The company will soon commence its operations in Mexico.

NALCO | The company approved share buyback of up to Rs 749.1 crore at a price of Rs 57.50 per share.

PNB Housing Finance | The company reported a profit of Rs 232.40 crore in Q3 FY21 up from Rs 237.02 crore in Q3 FY20, revenue fell to Rs 1,886.67 crore from Rs 2,074.76 crore.