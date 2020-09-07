Stocks in the news | NALCO, ITC, Adani Ports, REC, HDFC, Jubilant Industries

REC, IDFC First Bank, PSU Banks, Simbhaoli Sugars, Tata Motors DVR 'A' Ordinary, Ramco Industries, ITC are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol) REC | Subsidiary received 10 MW solar power project order in Rajasthan. (Image: Reuters) NALCO Q1 | Profit at Rs 16.7 crore versus Rs 98 crore, revenue at Rs 1,380.6 crore versus Rs 2,084.1 crore YoY. (Image: nalcoindia.com) HDFC | Corporation will raise Rs 2,000 crore via 2-year NCDs at 4.95 percent Coupon. (Image: PTI) IDFC First Bank | Rajiv Lall resigned as non-executive chairman of bank. (Image: Wikimedia) PSU Banks | Moody's cut deposit ratings of Bank Of Baroda, Bank Of India, Canara Bank and Union Bank to Ba1, and revised PNB's ratings outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable'. Simbhaoli Sugars Q1 | Loss at Rs 4.79 crore versus loss Rs 8.45 crore, revenue at Rs 385.24 crore versus Rs 317.27 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) Endurance Technologies | Based on Eligibility Certificate from Maharashtra Government, the company is entitled to a cumulative incentive of Rs 466.39 crore under the Package Scheme of Incentives. Out of the eligible incentive, the company already accounted for Rs 128.93 crore until the quarter ended June 2020. (Image: Reuters) Adani Green Energy | Promoter entity Adani Trading LLP released company's 1.25 crore pledged shares. (Image: adanigreenenergy.com) Emami | Promoter entities Suntrack Commerce & Diwakar Viniyog released company's 10 lakh pledged shares. (Image: emamiltd.com) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Promoters Gautam S Adani & Rajesh S Adani (on behalf of S B Adani Family Trust) released company's over 3.22 crore equity shares. (Image: adaniports.com) PSP Projects | Promoter Prahaldbhai Shivrambhai Patel increased stake in company to 51.40 percent from 51.37 percent earlier. (Image: pspprojects.com) Aurobindo Pharma | Promoter entities RPR Sons Advisors Pvt Ltd and P Suneela Rani (Jointly Holding) created a pledge on company's 67 lakh shares. Jubilant Industries | Company approved sale of land and building of manufacturing unit at Village Nimbut, Pune for Rs 12.35 crore, and plant and machinery for Rs 0.95 crore to Jubilant Life Sciences. (Image: jubilantindustries.com) Repco Home Finance Q1 | Profit at Rs 69.50 crore versus Rs 67.44 crore, revenue at Rs 337.71 crore versus Rs 328.15 crore YoY. (Image: Justdial) Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals | Shareholders on September 18 will consider to raise funds upto Rs 5,000 crore through issue of NCDs/ bonds. (Image: mrpl.co.in) APL Apollo Tubes | Rahul Gupta acquired 3,00,200 shares in company at Rs 2,375 per share. However, Kitara PIIN 1001 sold 5,94,049 shares at Rs 2,375.14 per share on the NSE. (Image: aplapollo.com) Globus Spirits | Perpetuity Health to Wealth Fund sold 1.5 lakh shares in company at Rs 204.14 per share on the NSE. (Image: globusspirits.com) Shilpa Medicare | Nippon India Mutual Fund acquired 11.25 lakh shares in company at Rs 514.94 per share on the NSE and 10 lakh shares at Rs 515 per share on the BSE. However, Baring India Private Equity Fund III sold 23.20 lakh shares in company at Rs 512.97 per share on the NSE and 36.80 lakh shares on the BSE at Rs 509.04 per share. Barclays Merchant Bank Singapore also sold 4.5 lakh shares at Rs 513.36 per share and Tano Mauritius India FVCI II offloaded 8.5 lakh shares at Rs 514.29 per share. (Image: vbshilpa.com) Tata Motors DVR 'A' Ordinary | Promoter Tata Sons acquired 53,02,681 shares in company at Rs 56.02 per share on the NSE. (Image: Reuters) Ramco Industries | Company invested over Rs 2.35 crore in Lynks Logistics through their Rights issue and its total shareholding in Lynks stood at 23.35 percent. ITC | Supratim Dutta is appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the company. Board approved amalgamation of Sunrise Foods, Hobbits International Foods and Sunrise Sheetgrah with the company. (Image: Reuters) Som Distilleries & Breweries | Board approved sub-division of a share of face value of Rs 10 each into two equity shares having a face value of Rs 5 each. Its Q1 loss at Rs 24.18 crore versus profit Rs 14.6 crore, revenue at Rs 67.2 crore versus Rs 283 crore YoY. (Image: somindia.com) Jamna Auto Industries | Promoter entity Map Auto created a pledge on 2.5 lakh shares as a margin. (Image: Facebook) Nandan Denim Q1 | Loss at Rs 19.3 crore versus profit Rs 3.2 crore, revenue at Rs 55.16 crore versus Rs 460.33 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol) Man Industries | Board approved issue of upto 30 lakh Warrants convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis to promoter group entity Man Finance Private Limited, at Rs 65 per warrant. (Image: mangroup.com) Fineotex Chemical | Company is in the process of acquiring a plant premise located at additional Ambarnath (near Mumbai) admeasuring approximately 4 acres and proposed deployment would be approximately Rs 27 crore for this project. (Image: finotex.com) Shalby | Company acquired 100 percent stake in Slaney Healthcare from Zodiac Mediquip for Rs 11.21 million. (Image: shalby.org) BGR Energy Systems | Brickwork Ratings downgraded company's long term credit rating to BBB/stable from BBB+/stable. (Image: Justdial) Sobha | Promoter Ravi PNC Menon & PACs acquired 10,000 shares in company on September 4, raising stake to 3.3 percent from 3.29 percent earlier. (Image: sobha.com) Gallantt Ispat | Brickwork upgraded credit rating for company's bank loan facilities to A-/rating under watch with developing implications. (Image: Moneycontrol) KPI Global Infrastructure | Company signed new long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Oriilon India, Surat for sale of 2 MW solar power for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer (IPP) business vertical. (Image: kpiglobal.kpgroup.co) Welspun Corp | CRISIL upgraded company's long term credit rating to AA/Stable from AA-/Positive. (Image: welspuncorp.com) Ratnamani Metals & Tubes | Company received 2 domestic orders aggregating to Rs 190 crore in Carbon Steel Division of the company for the supply of coated CS Pipes for Oil & Gas Sector to be completed between December, 2020 to June, 2021. (Image: ratnamani.com) Dilip Buildcon | Company has been declared as L-1 bidder for a new HAM project in Bihar. (Image: dilipbuildcon.com) KEI Industries | ICRA upgraded the rating assigned to long term bank facilities of the company as A+ Stable. (Image: kei-ind.com) Spandana Sphoorty Financial | Board approved the issuance of NCDs of Rs 25 crore on a private placement basis. Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers | Promoter Adventz Finance & PACs acquired 16 lakh shares (or 1.35 percent of total paid up equity) in company, raising stake to 3.43 percent. (Image: mangalorechemicals.com) Vaksons Automobiles | Board approved bonus issue in the ratio of 3 equity shares for every 5 existing equity shares. (Image: vaksonsautomobiles.in) Happiest Minds Technologies | Company's Rs 702-crore IPO will open for subscription on September 7, with a price band at Rs 165-166 per share. (Image: Justdial) CL Educate | Promoter group entity Gautam Puri HUF acquired 8,462 shares in company and Satya Narayanan R, chairman and executive director bought 21,853 shares. (Image: Pixabay) Sadbhav Engineering | ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company reduced shareholding in company to 2.82 percent from 5.88 percent earlier. (Image: sadbhavinfra.co.in) Indo Tech Transformers | Promoter Prolec GE International, S.De. R.L. De C.V. sold 73.66 lakh equity shares in company (representing 69.36 percent of total paid up equity) to Shirdi Sai Electricals via off market transaction and reduced stake to 4.98 percent now. UFO Moviez India | ICRA reaffirmed company's long term credit rating as A+ and outlook is stable. Shoppers Stop | CARE revised company's long term credit rating to A+/Negative from AA-/Stable. Menon Bearings | Promoter entity Menon United released 20 lakh pledged shares. (Image: menonbearings.in) Vodafone Idea | Board approved fund raising of upto Rs 25,000 crore. (Image: PTI) Great Eastern Shipping | Company contracted to sell its 1996 built Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vidhi of about 78,503 cbm. The vessel will be delivered to the new buyer in Q3 FY21. (Image: greatship.com) Sun Pharma | Promoter group entity Smt. Kumud S Shanghvi released 2 lakh pledged shares. Shanghvi Finance released 3.1 lakh pledged shares. (Image: Reuters) Goa Carbon | Company announced temporary shutdown of its Goa plant from September 4 for maintenance work. (Image: Moneycontrol) Goodyear India Q1 | Loss at Rs 4.49 crore versus profit at Rs 26.25 crore, revenue at Rs 227 crore versus Rs 490.3 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) GIC Housing Finance | Company announced repayment of commercial paper. (Image: Facebook) Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 | Profit at Rs 88.01 crore versus Rs 185 crore, revenue at Rs 1,893 crore versus Rs 2,182 crore YoY. (Image: jubl.com) Pricol | Board approved the fund raising by way of the rights issue of equity shares, of an issue size of up to Rs 100 crore. (Image: www.pricol.com) First Published on Sep 7, 2020 07:44 am