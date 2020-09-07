Stocks in the news | NALCO, ITC, Adani Ports, REC, HDFC, Jubilant Industries

Shilpa Medicare | Nippon India Mutual Fund acquired 11.25 lakh shares in company at Rs 514.94 per share on the NSE and 10 lakh shares at Rs 515 per share on the BSE. However, Baring India Private Equity Fund III sold 23.20 lakh shares in company at Rs 512.97 per share on the NSE and 36.80 lakh shares on the BSE at Rs 509.04 per share. Barclays Merchant Bank Singapore also sold 4.5 lakh shares at Rs 513.36 per share and Tano Mauritius India FVCI II offloaded 8.5 lakh shares at Rs 514.29 per share. (Image: vbshilpa.com)