Stocks in the news | Motherson Sumi, AstraZeneca, RIL, Ujjivan Financial, Coal India, Wockhardt

Pharma stocks in focus | British drugmaker AstraZeneca on November 23 said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by the University of Oxford has shown an average efficacy of 70 percent. The potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus maybe around 90 percent effective, the company said citing interim analysis of results from late-stage clinical trials. "No serious safety events related to the vaccine have been confirmed," AstraZeneca said in a statement. The announcement comes shortly after Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna said their experimental vaccines against COVID-19 had shown around 95 percent efficacy.