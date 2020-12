Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

Mahindra & Mahindra | The company will increase price of its passenger and commercial vehicles, across models.

IDBI Bank | QIP opens on December 15. The bank has set floor price at Rs 40.63 per share.

Axis Bank | In its clarification note, the bank said it has complied with its underwriting practices and approval processes for any exposure taken in relation to SREI Equipment Finance and SREI Infra Finance. SREI Group's outstanding dues to bank at Rs 800 crore.

Majesco | UNIFI AIF sold 2 lakh shares in the company at Rs 987.78 per share and UNIFI AIF (11189) 3.8 lakh shares in the company at Rs 990.6 per share on the NSE.

Max India | Manglam Financial Services sold 5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 66.78 per share and Kotak Mahindra (International) sold 3.01 lakh shares at Rs 65.97 per share on the NSE.

Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics sold 14,43,032 equity shares in the company at Rs 59.12 per share on NSE.

Welspun Corp | Welspun Group Master Trust acquired 26,98,932 shares in the company at Rs 132.01 per share on the NSE.

Zee News | IndusInd Bank A/C Client A/C sold 85 lakh shares in the company at Rs 6.81 per share on NSE.

Astec LifeSciences | Hiremath Ashok Vishwanath sold 2,15,150 shares in the company at Rs 1,102.09 per share on NSE and 1,84,850 shares at Rs 1,102 per share on BSE.

S Chand and Company | Everstone Capital Partners II LLC sold 11,15,000 shares in the company at Rs 72.34 per share on NSE and 6.85 lakh shares at Rs 72.79 per share on BSE.

NIBE | The company received work order worth Rs 88.50 lakh from Larsen & Toubro for consultancy services.

Shilpa Medicare | India Ratings assigned a long-term rating of A+/Stable and short-term rating of A+/Stable/A1 against the existing long-term rating of A (Stable) and short-term rating of A1.

Technvision Ventures | Company received sanction of Rs 2.5 crore cash credit limit from Axis Bank.

V2 Retail | Promoter Akash Agarwal increased stake in the company to 54% from 53.69% earlier, via open market transactions.

Biocon | Subsidiary Biocon Biologics signed MoU with CSSC in Tanzania for Mission 10 cents.

Capri Global Capital | Company appointed Raj Kumar Ahuja as Group Chief Financial Officer.

HG Infra Engineering | Company has been declared as L-1 bidder by Ircon International (A Government of India Undertaking).

Mystic Electronics | Company appointed Naresh Kedia as Chief Financial Officer.

Jindal Steel & Power | Hemant Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Shree Cement | CARE reaffirmed credit rating on company's commercial paper at A1+.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail | The redemption amount with respect to the commercial paper has been duly paid on December 15.

SREI Infrastructure Finance | CARE revised rating on company's long term bank facilities at BB+, under credit watch with negative implications.

HDFC | Corporation to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via February 2022 NCDs at 4.23 percent.

Punjab National Bank | QIP opened on December 15 and floor price has been set at Rs 37.35 per share.