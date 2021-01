Here are some of the stocks in the news today.

L&T Technology Services | The company reported a profit of Rs 186.1 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 165.5 crore in Q2 FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,400.7 crore from Rs 1,313.8 crore QoQ. (Image: Youtube)

Axis Bank | Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of a stake in Max Life Insurance by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities.

Aditya Birla Fashion | Competition Commission of India approved Flipkart's 7.8 percent stake purchase in Aditya Birla Fashion.

Havells India | The company reported profit of Rs 350.1 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 200.6 crore in Q3 FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 3,175.2 crore from Rs 2,273.3 crore YoY.

GMM Pfaudler | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 23.2 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 21 crore in Q3 FY20, revenue increased to Rs 201.8 crore from Rs 156 crore YoY.

Phillips Carbon Black | The company reported consolidated profit of Rs 125.44 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 70.06 crore in the year-ago. Revenue stood at Rs 769.4 crore against Rs 768.65 crore.

Bajaj Finance | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,146 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 1,614 crore, revenue fell to Rs 4,296 crore from Rs 4,535 crore.

Kirloskar Oil Engines | SBI Mutual Fund acquired 52,23,094 equity shares in the company at Rs 125 per share on the NSE. However, Nalanda India Fund sold 60 lakh shares at the same price.

Laurus Labs | The company has completed the acquisition of 72.55 percent stake in Richcore Lifesciences, a biotechnology company.

Zodiac Clothing | Pari Washington India Master Fund reduced stake in the company to 2.3 percent from 4.36 percent earlier, via open market sale.

VST Industries | The company reported profit of Rs 73.7 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 81.48 crore in Q3 FY20, revenue rose to Rs 380.4 crore from Rs 368.46 crore.

HDFC AMC | The company reported profit of Rs 369.26 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 352.55 crore in Q3 FY20, revenue fell to Rs 481.86 crore from Rs 524.73 crore.

Everest Industries | The company reported a profit of Rs 5.38 crore in Q3 FY21 against a loss of Rs 1.23 crore in Q3 FY20, revenue rose to Rs 279.91 crore from Rs 276.56 crore.