Stocks in the news | L&T Infotech, Bharti Airtel, PNC Infratech, IRCON International, SeQuent Scientific

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

HFCL | The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 82.2 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 46.08 crore in Q3 FY20. Revenue jumped to Rs 1,277.5 crore from Rs 853.5 crore.

Den Networks | The company reported higher consolidated profit of Rs 65.5 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 19.3 crore in Q3 FY20. Revenue increased to Rs 342 crore from Rs 318 crore.

L&T Infotech | The company to expanded its multi-year global alliance with IBM to help businesses transform their operations through open hybrid cloud adoption.

Bharti Airtel | MSCI said the company will be a part of February 2021 Quarterly Review.

Ahluwalia Contracts | DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund acquired 5,94,373 equity shares in the company at Rs 265 per share and SBI Mutual Fund 26 lakh shares at the same price on the NSE. However, DSP Mutual Fund sold 32,68,108 shares at Rs 265.11 per share.

IIFL Securities | IIFL Securities bought 56,51,151 equity shares of the company at Rs 52.74 per share on the NSE. However, Bennett Coleman & Co sold 27,40,000 shares at Rs 52.73 per share and Parajia Bharat Himatlal sold 26,48,140 shares at Rs 52.77 per share.

JK Tyre & Industries | Navodya Enterprises bought 15,46,500 shares of the company at Rs 87.27 per share on the NSE.

SeQuent Scientific | Ascent India Fund III sold 40 lakh shares of the company at Rs 200 per share on the BSE.

Digicontent | The company approved the appointment of Ajay S Nair as CFO.

OM Metals Infraprojects | Equity Intelligence India reduced stake in the company to 3.19 percent from 3.35 percent earlier via open market transaction.

Hindusthan National Glass | Ironwood Investment Holdings lowered its stake in the company to 5.09 percent from 7.09 percent earlier via open market transaction.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis | Promoter Adimans Technologies LLP reduced stake in the company to 59.32 percent from 61.93 percent earlier, via offer for sale route.

PNC Infratech | PNC Bithur Kanpur Highways, subsidiary of the company, has received communication from National Highways Authority of India confirming the achievement of financial closure for project (Four Laning of Aligarh-Kanpur section in UP).

Kanco Tea & Industries | ICRA reaffirmed the company's rating of long-term bank facilities at BB, but revised the outlook to stable from negative.

IRCON International | The company completed 30 KM section between Korichhapar to Dharamjaigarh within the targeted date.

Shyam Telecom | Acquirer Intell Invofin India said that the delisting offer is deemed to have failed.

Kesoram Industries | The Board of Directors of the company have approved seeking de novo approval from shareholders by way of special resolution for raising funds through the issuance of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) of Rs 700 crore on private placement basis and conversion of OCDs into equity shares.