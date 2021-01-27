Stocks in the news | L&T, Aptech, JK Tyre, ICICI Securities, Wipro, Bharat Dynamics

Here are some of the stocks in the news today.

Larsen & Toubro | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 2,466.7 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 2,352 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 35,596.4 crore from Rs 36,243 crore YoY.

RPG Life Sciences | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 12.87 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 7.9 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 107.6 crore from Rs 94.4 crore YoY.

Astec LifeSciences | The company reported lower profit at Rs 7 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 12.1 crore in Q3FY20, revenue declined to Rs 116 crore from Rs 124.8 crore YoY.

Aptech | Sapphire Intrex acquired 3 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 201.5 per share and Abhishek Khaitan 2.5 lakh shares at Rs 200.01 per share on the NSE.

JK Tyre & Industries | Navodya Enterprises bought 15 lakh shares in the company at Rs 142.03 per share on the NSE.

GG Engineering | TCG Funds Fund 1 acquired 1,42,200 equity shares in the company at Rs 112.5 per share on the BSE.

Vikas EcoTech | Elara India Opportunities Fund sold 75 lakh shares in the company at Rs 3.23 per share on the BSE.

Sharda Cropchem | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 48.3 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 5.86 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 493.8 crore from Rs 382.4 crore YoY. The company appointed Ashok Kumar Vashisht as Chief Financial Officer.

Navin Fluorine International | The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 58.9 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 45.4 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 309.09 crore from Rs 260.5 crore YoY.

Vardhman Special Steels | CRISIL has revised the outlook for long-term bank loan facilities of the company from 'AA/Negative' to 'AA/Stable' and re-affirmed the credit rating for long term and short term Bank loan facilities and for commercial papers.

ICICI Securities | The company has reported sharply higher profit at Rs 267 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 137.2 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 620.11 crore from Rs 422.24 crore YoY.

Wipro | The company appointed Douglas Silva as Country Head for Brazil.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings | HDFC AMC reduced its stake in the company to 4.94 percent from 7.08 percent earlier via open market transactions.

Indo Count Industries | ELM Park Fund reduced stake in the company to 4.97 percent from 5.04 percent earlier via open market transactions. (Image: indocount.com)

Agro Tech Foods | The company has successfully restarted its commercial production and operations at its plant at Unnao, UP.

Auto stocks in focus | Government vehicles older than 15 years will also be scrapped as per the vehicle scrappage policy approved on January 25, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' (MoRTH) has confirmed. The policy will come into effect from April 1, 2022, reported CNBC TV18. From the aforementioned date, vehicles used by the government departments would be put off service if they are older than 15 years.

Can Fin Homes | The company reported higher profit at Rs 131.9 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 106.6 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 502.76 crore from Rs 516.8 crore YoY.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation | The company reported loss at Rs 546.4 crore in Q3FY21 against profit Rs 11.3 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 11,458.3 crore from Rs 11,965 crore YoY.

Genus Paper & Boards | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 4.15 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 3.86 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 80.68 crore from Rs 80.1 crore QoQ.

Bharat Dynamics | HDFC Asset Management Company increased stake in the company to Rs 5.03 percent from Rs 4.97 percent earlier, via open market transactions.

Indag Rubber | ICRA re-affirmed its long-term rating at A(Stable) and short-term rating at A1. (Image: indagrubber.com)