Stocks in the news | Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Tata Steel, DLF, Ajanta Pharma, Wipro, PTC India

Virinchi, Max Financial Services, Action Construction Equipment, Eveready Industries India, HSIL, Nel Holdings South, PTC India, Kennametal India, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Lakshmi Vilas Bank | RBI announced draft scheme of amalgamation for Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank. The central government has decided to place the ailing Chennai-based private sector lender under moratorium till December 16, 2020, based on an application made by the Reserve Bank of India. The bank will not be allowed to make payments exceeding Rs 25,000 to any creditors without prior approval from the RBI. Tata Steel | HDFC AMC reduced its shareholding in the company to 2.96 percent from 5.02 percent earlier. (Image: Wikimedia) DLF | The company has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in Emerging markets category. (Image: Reuters) Wipro | IT services major said its shareholders have approved its up to Rs 9,500 crore share buyback plan. Wipro's board of directors had last month approved a buyback proposal for purchase of up to 23.75 crore equity shares at Rs 400 per share, aggregating to an amount of up to Rs 9,500 crore. Virinchi | Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Company 'Virinchi Capital Private Limited' whose main business activity will be to provide web & mobile app based financial intermediary services to individuals & companies as per RBI norms. Max Financial Services | Promoter Max Ventures Investment Holdings created pledge on 4 lakh equity shares. Ajanta Pharma | Promoter Ravi P Agrawal, trustee Ravi Agrawal Trust released 7.75 lakh pledged shares. (Image: Twitter) Action Construction Equipment | IIFL RE Organize India Equity Fund sold 6.5 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 87.05 per share. However, Vantage Equity Fund acquired 6.31 lakh shares at same price on the BSE. (Image: ace-cranes.com) Eveready Industries India | IndusInd Bank LTD Client A/C sold another 8.5 lakh shares in company at Rs 156.37 per share on the NSE. (Image: evereadyindia.com) HSIL | Company acquired further 6.17 lakh shares of itself at Rs 100.41 per share on the NSE. (Image: hsilgroup.com) IIFL Securities | Company on November 20 will consider the proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares. (Image: iiflsecurities.com) Ganesh Benzoplast | Stolt Nielsen Singapore Pte Ltd acquired 61,11,048 equity shares of company. Nel Holdings South | Company exited from another prime project, namely - Caesar's Palace by entering into a settlement agreement with landowners and Caesar's Palace Buyers Welfare Association. (Image: nelholdings.in) PTC India | Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reduced stake in company to 3.41 percent from 5.45 percent earlier. (Image: Reuters) Kennametal India | Company reported lower profit at Rs 13.2 crore in September quarter 2020 compared to Rs 20.5 crore, revenue fell to Rs 197.1 crore from Rs 217.3 crore YoY. (Image: kennametal.com) Alkem Labs | Company gets US FDA nod for eczema drug Tacrolimus. Aurobindo Pharma | Company gets US FDA nod for Phenylephrine Hydrochloride used to relieve nasal discomfort caused by colds and allergies. Just Dial | Company clarifies on Delhi High Court's Order w.r.t data theft allegation by IndiaMART. Just Dial says pursuing all legal remedies to counter baseless allegations by IndiaMART. BSE | SEBI has directed BSE to conduct an annual review to ascertain the adequacy of the investor protection fund (IPF) corpus and disclose the corpus as well as the policy on the processing of investors' claims on its website. IRCTC | The company has canceled running two Tejas Express trains due to low occupancy levels owing to COVID-19. First Published on Nov 18, 2020 07:33 am