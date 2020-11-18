Stocks in the news | Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Tata Steel, DLF, Ajanta Pharma, Wipro, PTC India

Lakshmi Vilas Bank | RBI announced draft scheme of amalgamation for Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank. The central government has decided to place the ailing Chennai-based private sector lender under moratorium till December 16, 2020, based on an application made by the Reserve Bank of India. The bank will not be allowed to make payments exceeding Rs 25,000 to any creditors without prior approval from the RBI.